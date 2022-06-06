Here's which iPhone models will get iOS 16 this fall

One of the perks of owning an iPhone is the exceptional support you get from Apple. Software updates, in particular, are typically provided for at least five years after an iPhone model goes on sale – an industry-leading figure, no doubt.





Alas, there comes a time when an iPhone can't handle the latest iOS version anymore. With today's announcement at WWDC, a lot of people must be wondering: will my iPhone get iOS 16?



The answer to the question depends on what iPhone model you have, of course. Here's the official iOS compatibility information provided by Apple itself:





Which iPhones will get the iOS 16 update?





All iPhone 13 models

All iPhone 12 models

All iPhone 11 models

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone SE 2022



This is the official, Apple-provided list of iPhones compatible with iOS 16. The two oldest iPhone models on it are the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Both were released in 2017, and it's cool to see that even a 5-year-old iPhone will get Apple's latest software.





Unfortunately, the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the iPhone 7 will not be updated to iOS 16 this year. We expect the iOS 15.6 update to be the last major software patch they get. If you're still rocking one of them, you might be interested in checking out some of the current iPhone 13 deals , or if you're not in a hurry, there's an iPhone 14 expected to be announced in September.



