Display shipments show growing popularity of iPhone 15 Pro models
According to data computed by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), shipments of panels for the current iPhone 15 series grew 16% compared with the number of panels shipped for the iPhone 14 series for the same period through October. The panel deliveries for the iPhone 15 were 21% higher than the number shipped during the same period in 2021 for the iPhone 13 line.
Last month, the iPhone 15 Pro models had a commanding 71% share of the panels shipped which was up from the 65% share that the latest Pro models tallied in September. With this data, and keeping in mind the higher starting price of $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB of storage compared to $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max with 128GB of storage, the Average Selling Price (ASP) of the iPhone 15 line is 5% higher than its predecessor.
Samsung Display (SDC) continues to be Apple's top supplier accounting for 81% of the panels shipped from June to October for the iPhone 15 series. SDC also accounted for 82% of the iPhone 14 series panels shipped last year during the same time frame, and 79% of the iPhone 13 panels shipped during the same period. SDC remains the only one of Apple's panel suppliers that delivered panels for all four iPhone models in 2023, 2022, and 2021.
The Pro iPhone models are more popular in 2023 than in 2022 and 2021
DSCC notes that LG Display (LGD) started shipping panels in September for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and had an 18% share for that model through October. LGD delivers panels for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. China's BOE started supplying panels last month for the iPhone 15 and has a 1% share.
The bottom line is that based on DSCC's data, this year the iPhone Pro models are more popular than they have been. DSCC Senior Research Director, David Naranjo says, "Panel shipments for the iPhone 15 Pro models account for a higher share versus the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro models during the June – October period. On a cumulative basis, from June through October, the iPhone 15 Pro models had a 64% share versus a 54% share for the iPhone 14 series and for the iPhone 13 series."
Things that are NOT allowed: