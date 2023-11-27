Display shipments show growing popularity of iPhone 15 Pro models









Samsung Display (SDC) continues to be Apple's top supplier accounting for 81% of the panels shipped from June to October for the iPhone 15 series. SDC also accounted for 82% of the iPhone 14 series panels shipped last year during the same time frame, and 79% of the iPhone 13 panels shipped during the same period. SDC remains the only one of Apple's panel suppliers that delivered panels for all four iPhone models in 2023, 2022, and 2021.











DSCC notes that LG Display (LGD) started shipping panels in September for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and had an 18% share for that model through October. LGD delivers panels for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max . China's BOE started supplying panels last month for the iPhone 15 and has a 1% share.





