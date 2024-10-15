iPhone 18: A more diverse iPhone lineup could be in the future thanks to WMCM

What's the deal with WMCM?

Benefits of WMCM packaging:

Increased flexibility: WMCM allows for the combination of multiple chips, such as CPUs and GPUs, within a single package. This could enable Apple to create more customized chip designs for different iPhone models.

Improved efficiency: By packing components more tightly together, WMCM can reduce the overall size and power consumption of the chip.

Enhanced performance: The close proximity of components in WMCM can potentially improve communication and performance.



The adoption of WMCM could have significant implications for future iPhones. It might allow Apple to offer more differentiated features and performance levels across its product lineup without resorting to chip binning. For example, Apple could incorporate additional components into the Pro models while keeping the non-Pro models more streamlined.





What is chip binning?





Chip binning is a process used in the semiconductor industry to categorize silicon wafers into different performance tiers based on their manufacturing variations. These variations can arise due to factors such as defects, impurities, or slight differences in the manufacturing process.





Imagine a bag of marbles. Some marbles might be bigger, some smaller, and some might have tiny cracks or chips. We can sort these marbles into different piles based on their size and condition.



That's basically what chip binning is. Instead of marbles, we're talking about tiny computer chips, and instead of size and condition, we're looking at how fast they can work and how well they function.



Chips that are really fast and have no problems are like the big, perfect marbles. They go in the "best" pile. Chips that are a bit slower or have some issues go in the "good" pile. And chips that are really slow or have a lot of problems go in the "not so good" pile.



A Leap Forward

The A20 chip, with its potential adoption of WMCM, represents a significant step forward in chip packaging technology for Apple. If these rumors prove accurate, it could pave the way for a more colorful iPhone lineup in the years to come.