Yet another insider hints at iPhone 17 upgrade that might make you skip the iPhone 16

Apple
iPhone 15 Pro Max | Image credit – PhoneArena

As Apple prepares to unveil its next iPhone 16 series at the "It’s Glowtime" event on September 9, rumors about the iPhone 17 series, expected in 2025, are already swirling. The latest buzz comes from China.

The iPhone 17 once again rumored to feature 12GB of RAM


A typically reliable leaker Mobile Phone Chip Expert (translated source), posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo that next year’s iPhone 17 models are expected to come with 12GB of RAM, aiming to enhance on-device AI capabilities.

Apple has been slowly increasing RAM in its iPhones. Take the iPhone 14 series, for example – every model, Pro or not, came with 6GB of RAM. However, in the current iPhone 15 lineup, there is a difference: the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus stick with 6GB, while the Pro models – iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max – bump up to 8GB. This extra RAM is rumored to be why Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI-powered features, will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Since 8GB of RAM is needed for Apple Intelligence, all four of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 models are expected to come with that amount, as well as the rumored iPhone SE 4, which is likely set for a spring release. If the iPhone 17 models do indeed get 12GB of RAM, they could offer even more advanced on-device AI features.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Apple

If the iPhone 17 can handle more AI tasks directly on the device, while other iPhones rely on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute (PCC) servers, next year’s models could be noticeably faster with certain Apple Intelligence features. Plus, processing AI locally would likely boost security.

This isn’t the first time we have heard about Apple’s 2025 iPhones getting more RAM. Back in May, well-known analyst Jeff Pu mentioned that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max would come with 12GB of RAM, while the iPhone 17 and the rumored iPhone 17 Slim or Air would stick to 8GB. Last month, another leak also hinted that the iPhone 17 series might be the first to come with 12GB of RAM.

Of course, we won’t know for sure what the tech giant has in store for next year’s iPhones until it officially spills the details. However, I think it would make sense for Apple to add more RAM – not just to support Apple Intelligence but also to keep up with the current trend in the smartphone industry.
