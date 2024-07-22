Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

First iPhone with 12GB RAM on the horizon with triple 48MP camera

By
0comments
First iPhone with 12GB RAM on the horizon with triple 48MP camera
When Apple's take on the artificial intelligence craze sweeping the industry was announced, it was aptly called Apple Intelligence, in that it only runs on its most expensive iPhones at the moment.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Apple Intelligence exclusivity may not be here for long, though, as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are also said to have 8GB RAM, the minimum for running Apple Intelligence. Moreover, they would likely be powered by Apple's upcoming A19 chipset series, and not fragmented by processor type like the iPhone 15 models.

For its 2025 model year, however, Apple may continue with the specs fragmentation trend of its iPhone series.  As per a leaker who unearthed a timeline of the iPhone's development plans, the iPhone 17 Pro models will come with 12GB RAM for the first time in Apple's handset history.

Alleged Apple iPhone 17 series specs | Image credit – IceUniverse/Weibo)&amp;nbsp - First iPhone with 12GB RAM on the horizon with triple 48MP camera
Alleged Apple iPhone 17 series specs | Image credit – IceUniverse/Weibo) 

This would most likely mean that Apple will leave the iPhone 17 with 8GB RAM, the bare minimum required to run Apple Intelligence features, and pacify its future owners with the installation of a long overdue LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate.

If you can run Apple Intelligence on 8GB RAM, why spend more for 12GB RAM chips, though? Well, in that same timeline, the 2025 iPhone 17 Pro models are listed as having not one or two, but three 48MP cameras, confirming previous speculation over Apple's camera upgrades.

If true, Apple will follow in the footsteps of mobile photography powerhouses like Oppo phones, which have been advocating for big camera sensors of the same resolution and quality across the zoom range. The latest Oppo Find X7 Ultra flagship, for example, has four 50MP cameras, including its two periscope zoom kits.

This sensor uniformity makes color balancing much easier and more uniform, and does wonders for HDR stacking and detail preservation all along the zoom range. The complex computational photography involved, however, needs more operating memory to function instantly and with the needed quality, so Apple may have had to introduce 12GB RAM to its iPhone for the first time for those exact same reasons. 

Exciting times ahead, but we wouldn't hold our breath for the iPhone 17 to get folded optics zoom as well, that one will likely remain reserved for the Pro series for the foreseeable future.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless