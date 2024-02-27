Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus might indeed feature ProMotion and Always-On displays

Apple
iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus might indeed feature ProMotion and Always-On displays
Since its introduction with the iPad Pro in 2017 and its debut on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max in 2021, the 120Hz ProMotion display, providing a faster and smoother scrolling experience, has been reserved for the higher-end Pro models of the iPhone. However, industry sources suggest that this trend is set to change in 2025.

According to the Korean media outlet THE ELEC, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus will feature OLED displays using low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LPTO) panels.

These panels enable the screen refresh rate to reach up to 120Hz, providing the smooth scrolling experience known as ProMotion by Apple. Additionally, these panels can be slowed down to just 1Hz when required, which is how Apple's Always-On displays function.

If these rumors turn out to be true, users eyeing new iPhones in about a year and a half won't need to opt for the priciest models to get features like an Always-On display and super-smooth scrolling.

Apple is keeping mum about all this for now, and it's probably gonna stay that way until the company officially reveals the new phones, which is expected to happen in September 2025. However, according to the report, the Cupertino tech giant is already getting everything in order by lining up key display suppliers ahead of time.

When it comes to production, the report mentions that BOE is making moves to be involved in the supply chain for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus. The scoop goes like this: BOE apparently sent over an LTPO-type iPhone OLED sample to Apple towards the end of last year.

However, because this sample only recently landed on Apple's desk, it seems BOE might find it tricky to supply LTPO-type OLED for the iPhone 16 series this year. So, the insiders are thinking that the earliest we could see LTPO-type OLED from BOE would be for the iPhone 17 series.

This latest report adds more weight to earlier hints about major shake-ups happening with the displays in the iPhone 17 series. Ross Young, a renowned tipster known for his accuracy, is backing these claims. According to him, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus will indeed be the first non-Pro iPhone models to sport a 120Hz refresh rate in 2025.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

Nubia brings crazy cheap gaming, flip, and camera phones to the global market
Nubia brings crazy cheap gaming, flip, and camera phones to the global market
The Skyphone: a hybrid between smart- and satellite phone that takes it to the next level
The Skyphone: a hybrid between smart- and satellite phone that takes it to the next level
Cheaper than cheap: Save 40% on an LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 at Samsung
Cheaper than cheap: Save 40% on an LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 at Samsung
TCL fully details six new affordable phones at MWC while teasing a seventh with an even lower price
TCL fully details six new affordable phones at MWC while teasing a seventh with an even lower price
MWC surprises: here's a smart ring you can actually buy
MWC surprises: here's a smart ring you can actually buy
Snag the affordable Motorola Razr 2023 at $200 off and start living the foldable lifestyle on the cheap
Snag the affordable Motorola Razr 2023 at $200 off and start living the foldable lifestyle on the cheap
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless