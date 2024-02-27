iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus might indeed feature ProMotion and Always-On displays
Since its introduction with the iPad Pro in 2017 and its debut on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max in 2021, the 120Hz ProMotion display, providing a faster and smoother scrolling experience, has been reserved for the higher-end Pro models of the iPhone. However, industry sources suggest that this trend is set to change in 2025.
These panels enable the screen refresh rate to reach up to 120Hz, providing the smooth scrolling experience known as ProMotion by Apple. Additionally, these panels can be slowed down to just 1Hz when required, which is how Apple's Always-On displays function.
According to the Korean media outlet THE ELEC, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus will feature OLED displays using low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LPTO) panels.
If these rumors turn out to be true, users eyeing new iPhones in about a year and a half won't need to opt for the priciest models to get features like an Always-On display and super-smooth scrolling.
Apple is keeping mum about all this for now, and it's probably gonna stay that way until the company officially reveals the new phones, which is expected to happen in September 2025. However, according to the report, the Cupertino tech giant is already getting everything in order by lining up key display suppliers ahead of time.
When it comes to production, the report mentions that BOE is making moves to be involved in the supply chain for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus. The scoop goes like this: BOE apparently sent over an LTPO-type iPhone OLED sample to Apple towards the end of last year.
However, because this sample only recently landed on Apple's desk, it seems BOE might find it tricky to supply LTPO-type OLED for the iPhone 16 series this year. So, the insiders are thinking that the earliest we could see LTPO-type OLED from BOE would be for the iPhone 17 series.
This latest report adds more weight to earlier hints about major shake-ups happening with the displays in the iPhone 17 series. Ross Young, a renowned tipster known for his accuracy, is backing these claims. According to him, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus will indeed be the first non-Pro iPhone models to sport a 120Hz refresh rate in 2025.
