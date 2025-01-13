Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
The next iPhone is going to debut very soon

0comments
Apple
iPhone 14 front
A new iPhone model is about to debut very soon according to a reliable industry insider. Codenamed Roma, the new phone will be unveiled at an upcoming Apple event in spring. This event is possibly taking place in March but may follow last year’s schedule and happen in May instead.

The iPhone Roma is likely the new modern revamp of the iPhone SE. Apple insider Mark Gurman has been talking about an early 2025 release for the new iPhone SE since last year. The iPhone SE 4 — or the iPhone 16E according to new reports — will modernize Apple’s budget iPhone.


Using the body of the iPhone 14 the new iPhone 16E will get rid of the home button and get an edge to edge screen with a notch at the top. Unlike the iPhone 14 however the new iPhone 16E is said to be coming with 8 GB of RAM so that it can run Apple Intelligence: the company’s latest obsession.

Mass production of the iPhone 16E is reportedly about to start soon which means that the phone has reached the end of the design and testing phase. The iPhone 16E may also see a bump in price but I expect it’ll still sell like hot cakes seeing how the iPhone SE hasn’t seen a refresh in years.

Video Thumbnail
iPhone 16E will support Apple Intelligence similar to the iPhone 16 lineup. | Video credit — Apple

Another new iPhone model that is under development is the iPhone 17 Air: a super slim phone with less powerful specs. The iPhone 17 Air will mostly be marketed towards users who prioritize aesthetics in my opinion. This new iPhone will replace the Plus models which failed to sell as well as Apple had hoped.

Though it would have been a nice surprise to see the iPhone 17 Air debut so early it is quite certain that the iPhone Roma is indeed the 16E. If the price remains reasonable then I’m pretty sure that the iPhone 16E will easily become one of the best phones worth buying in 2025.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Loading Comments...

