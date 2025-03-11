Apple releases iOS 18.3.2 update you need to install now to patch exploited iPhone security flaw

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 18 .3.2 and iPadOS 18.3.2, unscheduled updates that were released to exterminate a software bug and improve the security on the iPhone and iPad. The devices that are receiving the incremental updates include the iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.





The update exterminates CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) 2025-24201. This software flaw could allow "maliciously crafted" web content to break out of a Web Content sandbox. The sandbox would be used to keep a website containing malicious code from accessing any sensitive data or harming the device's system. The malicious code could be used by a website to steal personal data, install malware, or take other actions that could harm the owner of the device in some way.









Apple said that it is aware of a report saying that this issue was exploited in an "extremely sophisticated attack" against specific individuals who were targeted by the attackers. This took place on versions of iOS prior to iOS 17 .2. Apple wraps up the entire matter by saying, "An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved checks to prevent unauthorized actions."

To install the update go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the directions.





Meanwhile, those running the iOS 18 beta program received iOS 18 .4 beta 3 today. The update features bug fixes and performance updates which are great to hear when you're running a beta on your daily driver. However, we don't expect to see much in the way of new features from this beta release. One change involves renaming a new menu option in the Apple Wallet menu to 'Preauthorized Payments.'







