Google fixes annoying Messages issue that's been driving users crazy
Like with many everyday problems, the more people speak up, the higher the chances of finding a solution. And once again, Google has proven that by addressing an annoying issue with its popular messaging app.
Google Messages has been giving some users a headache when it comes to sharing photos and videos. Many were complaining about painfully slow transfers, failed uploads and blurry images in RCS chats. Some pictures wouldn't even load properly, making the whole experience frustrating.
In other Google Messages-related news, the app recently got a few minor design tweaks – nothing major, just another round of small refinements following similar changes earlier this month. Lately, Google seems to be all about subtle updates that you might not even notice at first, but they add up to a smoother overall experience.
However, that should finally be sorted because Google has acknowledged the issue and pushed out fixes to make media sharing in Messages smoother and more reliable.
We're hoping you'll see a noticeable difference now. However, we also know that issues can be complex, and we're committed to getting this right.
– Google, March 2025
So, Google's fixes should make media sharing smoother, but still, that doesn't mean the problem is completely gone for everyone. If you are still having trouble, the tech giant wants to hear about it. After all, user feedback plays a big role in improving the experience.
If Google Messages (or any other app, really) is not working right, don't just put up with it. I advise you to report it. Yeah, I know it might take a minute, but if the company listens, it could mean a better experience for you in the long run and that is always a win, right?
