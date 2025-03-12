Google fixes annoying Messages issue that's been driving users crazy



Google Messages has been giving some users a headache when it comes to sharing photos and videos. Many were complaining about painfully slow transfers, failed uploads and blurry images in RCS chats. Some pictures wouldn't even load properly, making the whole experience frustrating.



However, that should finally be sorted because However, that should finally be sorted because Google has acknowledged the issue and pushed out fixes to make media sharing in Messages smoother and more reliable.





– Google, March 2025



So, Google's fixes should make media sharing smoother, but still, that doesn't mean the problem is completely gone for everyone. If you are still having trouble, the tech giant wants to hear about it. After all, user feedback plays a big role in improving the experience. So, Google's fixes should make media sharing smoother, but still, that doesn't mean the problem is completely gone for everyone. If you are still having trouble, the tech giant wants to hear about it. After all, user feedback plays a big role in improving the experience.



Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy If Google Messages (or any other app, really) is not working right, don't just put up with it. I advise you to report it. Yeah, I know it might take a minute, but if the company listens, it could mean a better experience for you in the long run and that is always a win, right?