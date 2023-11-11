iPhone 16 Pro prototype is being tested with a hole-punch cutout instead of the Dynamic Island
The iPhone 15 series hasn't been out for two months yet but already we are examining rumors about next year's iPhone 16 series. According to "X" tipster and Dragon Ball Z villainMajin Bu (via Wccftech), Apple is currently testing a prototype version of the Phone 16 Pro with a hole-punch cutout instead of the Dynamic Island. The Dynamic Island debuted last year on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and is on all four iPhone 15 models this year.
It would seem to be too early to say goodbye to the Dynamic Island. According to Ross Young, the accurate tipster and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), all four iPhone 16 models will feature the Dynamic Island. The big news next year will be an increase in the size of the displays on the Pro models from 6.1-inch on the iPhone 15 Pro to 6.3-inch on the iPhone 16 Pro. And the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 6.7-inch display will be hiked to 6.9-inch with the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Young sees big changes for the iPhone 17 in 2025 as that year he expects to see the non-Pro models match the screen sizes of the Pro models. So that year the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro will both have a 6.3-inch display while the iPhone 17 Plus and iPhone 17 Pro Max will each be equipped with a 6.9-inch screen. Young says that the Dynamic Island will still be found on the non-Pro models in 2025 and for the first time on the less expensive phones, the ProMotion 120Hz display will be used.
Apple is testing a iPhone 16 Pro hole punch version, but it may not be finalized. Details will depend on March next year. I guess most likely we won't see such a version until the iPhone 17 pic.twitter.com/exeo8gWoT0— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) November 10, 2023
The iPhone 17 Pro series will have moved on in 2025 to an under-display Face ID module with a hole-punch cutout on the screen similar to what is reportedly being tested on the iPhone 16 Pro right now. As for the Dynamic Island, Young's forecast doesn't show the feature appearing on the iPhone 17 Pro line so we wonder whether Apple is already thinking about letting the Dynamic Island die off.
Ross Young forecasts what the displays for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 lines will feature
Considering the excitement that the Dynamic Island generated when it was a surprise introduction during the 2022 iPhone 14 series unveiling, the actual capabilities of the feature are underwhelming although there is still hope that Apple will be adding more functionality for the notch replacement.
In his tweet, Majin Bu points out that Apple has yet to decide exactly whether it will use a hole-punch cutout for next year's iPhone 16 Pro models. He also says that as far as he knows, the Dynamic Island could return on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Writing about the hole-punch being tested on the iPhone 16 Pro, the tipster says, "However I only said that they are testing that version but it is very unlikely to be released."
