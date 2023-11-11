iPhone 16 Pro prototype is being tested with a hole-punch cutout instead of the Dynamic Island





iPhone 16 models will feature the Dynamic Island. The big news next year will be an increase in the size of the displays on the Pro models from 6.1-inch on the iPhone 16 Pro. And the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It would seem to be too early to say goodbye to the Dynamic Island. According to Ross Young, the accurate tipster and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), all fourmodels will feature the Dynamic Island. The big news next year will be an increase in the size of the displays on the Pro models from 6.1-inch on the iPhone 15 Pro to 6.3-inch on thePro. And the iPhone 15 Pro Max 's 6.7-inch display will be hiked to 6.9-inch with thePro Max.









Apple is testing a iPhone 16 Pro hole punch version, but it may not be finalized. Details will depend on March next year. I guess most likely we won't see such a version until the iPhone 17 pic.twitter.com/exeo8gWoT0 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) November 10, 2023

Young sees big changes for the iPhone 17 in 2025 as that year he expects to see the non-Pro models match the screen sizes of the Pro models. So that year the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro will both have a 6.3-inch display while the iPhone 17 Plus and iPhone 17 Pro Max will each be equipped with a 6.9-inch screen. Young says that the Dynamic Island will still be found on the non-Pro models in 2025 and for the first time on the less expensive phones, the ProMotion 120Hz display will be used.

The iPhone 17 Pro series will have moved on in 2025 to an under-display Face ID module with a hole-punch cutout on the screen similar to what is reportedly being tested on the iPhone 16 Pro right now. As for the Dynamic Island, Young's forecast doesn't show the feature appearing on the iPhone 17 Pro line so we wonder whether Apple is already thinking about letting the Dynamic Island die off.









Considering the excitement that the Dynamic Island generated when it was a surprise introduction during the 2022 iPhone 14 series unveiling, the actual capabilities of the feature are underwhelming although there is still hope that Apple will be adding more functionality for the notch replacement.



