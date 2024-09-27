Subscribe to access exclusive content
iPhone 16 Pro Max battery life: a ticking time bomb as the launch of Apple Intelligence looms?

A promotional image of the iPhone 16 Pro on its side
Reports of the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasting a remarkable battery life have been circulating, including the results of our own battery test. However, a looming question remains: will this impressive feat withstand the introduction of Apple Intelligence? The anticipation surrounding Apple Intelligence is palpable, with promises of transformative AI capabilities. However, concerns persist about its potential impact on battery life, casting a shadow over the phone's otherwise stellar performance.

Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro Max reigns supreme in battery longevity, outlasting its predecessors and competitors by a significant margin. This accomplishment can be attributed to several factors, including a larger battery, enhanced power efficiency, and software optimizations. The phone's ability to endure extended periods of use without requiring a recharge is undoubtedly appealing to users.

However, the launch of Apple Intelligence, slated for a phased rollout starting next month with iOS 18.1, could potentially disrupt this harmony. AI-powered features often demand substantial processing power, which can place a significant strain on battery resources. Moreover, the constant data analysis and communication required for these features to function optimally can further amplify this issue. Early speculations suggest that Apple Intelligence might be a power-hungry beast, leaving users concerned about their battery life dwindling rapidly.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
