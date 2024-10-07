iPhone 16 Pro’s camera isn’t good enough - Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo will prove it very soon

Weird vignetting effect in the new 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, which was expected to be much better than the 12MP UWA snapper Apple’s been using for ages. However, as it turns out, the gains are minimal, which isn’t that surprising when you realize the sensor size has stayed the same. Very cheap move, Tim.

Recommended Stories

iPhone 16 Pro’s ageing camera hardware makes it is an easy target for upcoming Android camera monsters





And I almost forgot the Camera control key, which (as everyone seems to agree) is more of a miss than it is a hit. Most people who’ve used it agree it makes the experience of taking photos and videos more complicated, less reliable, and even outright worse since pressing the key shakes the phone, which makes for blurry photos.Despite that, I think the “Camera Control” key is here to stay since Apple has plans to use it for certain Apple Intelligence features (coming soon). But since no one seems to like it as a “Camera Control”, we might need a new name for it, Apple. Better start coming up with catchy names ASAP!