iPhone 16 Pro’s camera isn’t good enough - Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo will prove it very soon
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The reason is simple - Samsung is following a very Apple-like trajectory when it comes to camera hardware upgrades, and I’m not expecting the Galaxy S25 Ultra to give us any groundbreaking new hardware - just like the iPhone 16 Pro.
Chinese flagships, on the other hand, tend to go all-in on camera upgrades, while their software and image processing is also catching up, and this could result in something very embarrassing for Apple (and to an extent, Samsung - but that’s a different story).
What does this mean for the regular consumer? Well, it means that if you don’t have a tight affiliation with one or the other operating system, you might want to consider the fact that it’s very likely major Android flagships will have a better camera than the iPhone 16 Pro - at least in certain aspects (if not in most).
Don’t get me wrong - the iPhone 16 Pro has an excellent camera system, and despite all, I’m still willing to bet it’s the most consistent smartphone camera you can get. However consistent doesn’t equal “good” - let alone “the best”.
I’d advise all iPhone users who want to stick to Apple to wait for iPhone 17 Pro, which is rumored to get a new zoom sensor, which should help it take better long-range zoom snaps. It is also rumored to (finally) get a new 24MP selfie shooter, while I won’t be surprised if we see another bump in the sensor size of the primary camera - perhaps something closer to the 1-inch standard in Chinese “Ultra” flagships.
Oh, and remember how iPhone 15 Pro fixed the infamous oversharpening issue with the iPhone 14 Pro? Yeah, well, it’s sort of back - and worse in Night mode.
Lazy iPhone 16 Pro camera upgrades prove Apple took some obvious steps back, and played it too cheap
The new ultra-wide-angle camera is not the upgrade iPhone users deserve after waiting for years
Oversharpened photos make a return with iPhone 16 Pro - please, tell me it’s a “bug”
It’s not that bad as it used to be with older iPhones but the oversharpened look is especially noticeable in Night Mode photos - particularly those taken with the primary camera.
Apple’s video quality lead over Android is the smallest it's ever been, and iPhone 16 Pro doesn’t do much to change that
Pixel 9 Pro has revealed exactly how old the iPhone 16 Pro’s selfie camera sensor is
iPhone 16’s Camera Control key might turn out to be the biggest Apple blunder in years (unless Apple Intelligence can make it useful)
iPhone 16 Pro’s ageing camera hardware makes it is an easy target for upcoming Android camera monsters
Premium Chinese flagships will dominate the iPhone 16 Pro in the camera hardware department.
Of course, these “camera monsters” that threaten to make iPhone 16 Pro look bad include the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra, but if I was Apple, I’d be more worried about the likes of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra, and Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
“Consistent” camera doesn’t mean “the best” camera - Apple should try harder with iPhone 17
