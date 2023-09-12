iPhone 15: What’s in the box?

iPhone 15

Woohoo!

iPhone 15

iPhone 15









What's in the iPhone 15 box?



An iPhone 15

A USB Type-C to Type-C cable

Documentation and Inserts

The ever-appreciated Apple logo sticker







What's Not in the iPhone 15 box?

















A Power adapter

Any sort of generic headphones

USB-C to 3,5mm headphone jack adapter

Any sort of protective case or screen protector





And by power adapter, we mean the new USB-C Power Adapter, capable of up to 20W. That, in turn, is stated on Apple's website to provide about a 50% charge in somewhere around 30 minutes, which doesn't sound half bad.



But, alas, said charger does not come included in the box, even despite the fact that Apple is changing format quite drastically. Still, given that the change is for the better and that USB-C has been universally accepted as "the new norm" for awhile now, you likely have a USB-C charger lying somewhere in your home anyway.



So, to wrap things up: those of you who are looking forward to getting a member of the iPhone 15 family as their daily driver won't find any surprises in the box, beyond this long-awaited switch to USB-C. And, quite honestly, it's likely for the better, because now you can use one can use one cable for all of your tech!





As long as Apple doesn't forbid you from doing that, which we hope it won't.