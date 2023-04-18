Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might adopt a frosted glass back, new color





According to the latest hearsay about the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus has it that these affordable iPhones could adopt a frosted glass back. Such a rear back will be most similar to the one that has been making the rounds on the more premium iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max for the past few years, starting with the iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max review





Up until now, Apple has been very strict that the "affordable" iPhones adopt gloss backplates that smudge easier, while the more expensive Pro models have matte backplates which give off a super-premium feel. As an added bonus to those wary of protective cases, the frosted glass backs that Apple uses aren't prone to attracting fingerprints, a great side effect.





Not only are the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus getting a redesign, but rumors also claim that they could be available in a new color. According to a leaker posting on China's Weibo social network, the new color will be a mix between green and cyan, likely something similar to the minty green that the iPhone 12 was available in. Given that the same source was also spot-on about the yellow hue added to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus earlier in 2023, we are cautiously optimistic.





At the moment, we suspect that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in the classic Midnight, Starlight, and Product RED colors, as well as two or more additional color options. Meanwhile, rumors have it that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (Ultra) could come in Space Black, Silver, Gold, and a new Deep Red hue.









So far, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are shaping up to be quite the big improvements in comparison with the lackluster iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus , which didn't really differ that much from the iPhone 13. In particular, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely be getting the Dynamic Island punch-hole, as well as a USB Type-C port. While initial hearsay claimed that Apple could get rid of hardware buttons on all iPhone 15 models and substitute these for capacitive solutions, supply difficulties might have forced Cupertino to postpone the change until next year.

Rumors about the iPhone 15 are starting to increase as we are slowly but steadily inching toward their likely September release.