Regulatory database reveals battery capacities for all four iPhone 15 models

Remember when iPhone users were considered "Wallhuggers" who were always searching for an outlet to plug their phones into? Samsung even made a funny commercial around this theme. But ever since the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone has had large capacity batteries that usually outlast the competition in battery tests. The most Apple will say about the batteries in their latest iPhone models is that they can deliver "all-day" battery life,













So with your curiosity piqued, here are the battery capacity and wattage figures for the iPhone 15 series:





Apple says that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will run video for 20 and 25 hours, respectively. For the Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro will play videos for 23 hours while the iPhone 15 Pro Max battery will allow you to view videos for 29 hours without having to charge. These are estimates that Apple has posted on its website. Apple also recommends using a 20W charger for all four phones. They also support MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W and Qi wireless charging is supported to 7.5W.





We should note that the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models should also see battery life improvements thanks to the 3nm A17 Pro chip. Apple's sweetheart deal with TSMC pretty much guarantees that the two 2023 Pro units will be the only smartphones powered this year with a 3nm SoC. The A17 Pro sports 19 billion transistors, a 19% hike from the 16 billion in the A16 Bionic chip. The more transistors inside a chip, typically the more powerful and energy-efficient it is.



