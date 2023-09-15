Regulatory database reveals battery capacities for all four iPhone 15 models
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember when iPhone users were considered "Wallhuggers" who were always searching for an outlet to plug their phones into? Samsung even made a funny commercial around this theme. But ever since the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone has had large capacity batteries that usually outlast the competition in battery tests. The most Apple will say about the batteries in their latest iPhone models is that they can deliver "all-day" battery life,
MySmartPrice spotted the battery capacity and wattage support for all four iPhone 15 series phones in a Chinese regulatory database. According to this data, the four 2023 iPhone models have been equipped with batteries ranging in size from 3349mAh to 4,422mAh. Last year, the iPhone 14 Plus just narrowly beat out the iPhone 14 Pro Max and became the iPhone with the largest battery in the history of the device. But this year, that title belongs to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
At the airport, iPhone users plug in to charge their devices circa 2014
So with your curiosity piqued, here are the battery capacity and wattage figures for the iPhone 15 series:
- iPhone 15 3,349mAh, 12.981Wh, up 2.1% from iPhone 14
- iPhone 15 Plus 4383mAh, 16.950Wh +1.3% from iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro 3274mAh, 12.70Wh +2.3% from iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max 4,422mAh, 17.109Wh +2.3% from iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple says that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will run video for 20 and 25 hours, respectively. For the Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro will play videos for 23 hours while the iPhone 15 Pro Max battery will allow you to view videos for 29 hours without having to charge. These are estimates that Apple has posted on its website. Apple also recommends using a 20W charger for all four phones. They also support MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W and Qi wireless charging is supported to 7.5W.
We should note that the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models should also see battery life improvements thanks to the 3nm A17 Pro chip. Apple's sweetheart deal with TSMC pretty much guarantees that the two 2023 Pro units will be the only smartphones powered this year with a 3nm SoC. The A17 Pro sports 19 billion transistors, a 19% hike from the 16 billion in the A16 Bionic chip. The more transistors inside a chip, typically the more powerful and energy-efficient it is.
Pre-order your 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max right here, right now!
Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series started today and the phones will be released officially starting one week from today which is next Friday, September 22nd.
Things that are NOT allowed: