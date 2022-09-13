iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Antutu benchmark scores reveal impressive performance gains





MySmartPrice iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's Antutu scores were posted on the Chinese social networking website Weibo and brought to light by





The post notes that these are the maxed-out versions with 1TB of storage and 6GB of RAM.









The iPhone 14 Pro got a total score of 978,147 and the 14 Pro Max managed a composite score of 972,936, which is nearly an 18.8 percent improvement over the iPhone 13 Pro duo.





The CPU performance has improved by nearly 17 percent per the leak, and this is a more promising result compared to Geekbench scores that had surfaced earlier.





The A16 Bionic is based on the slightly more modern 4nm processing tech than the A15 Bionic's 5nm process and as such, we do expect more than just a marginal increase in performance.

No AMD RDNA 2, no problem





According to the Antutu result, the GPU performance has increased by 28 percent, and the post claims that this is the greatest GPU performance jump in recent years. That's not necessarily true though as a test conducted last year had revealed that A15 Bionic's GPU was 52 percent better than its predecessor, though that was a different test, so the results cannot be compared accurately.





The bottom line is that Apple seems to be prioritizing GPU gains now, probably because the CPU is already fast enough and the last two generations of iPhone Pros got many graphic-centric upgrades such as a 120Hz screen and new camera hardware and features.





What's kind of funny is that there was so much fanfare about Samsung and AMD's GPU collaboration but the graphics card didn't quite live up to the hype and meanwhile Apple has quietly been paying more attention to its GPU and its efforts appear to be paying off.













It's worth mentioning that Antutu uses different mechanisms for testing iPhones and Android phones and thus cross-platform comparison will be futile.





Also even though benchmark scores are used to quantify the performance they don't directly correlate to user experience, and serve more as a means to determine the fastest theoretical performance.





So even though Apple dominates most SoC benchmarks, it's best not to read too much into these scores. That said, AnTuTu is a full system benchmark, and it's great to see that theoretical capabilities have improved.







