New set of benchmarks show a bigger gap between the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 lineup was just announced, and many are waiting eagerly for the first units to arrive. Given that general availability begins on September 16th, there is still some time before reviewers get a chance to test the new iPhones, and the iPhone 14 Max and 14 Max Pro in particular.
The latter are the only devices from this year’s lineup to feature Apple’s new A16 chip. For reference, the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are going to be powered by last year’s A15. This marks the first year that Apple has introduced such a gap between its Pro and non-Pro in terms of raw performance.
However, a new set of benchmarks from today showcase a more significant gap in multi-core performance between the A16 and A15 chipsets. Prominent leaker IceUniverse shared the data via a tweet. According to the latter, the single-core score of the iPhone 14 Pro is still around 10% higher, but the multi-core score is now 5455 (up from 4664).
It should be noted that Apple itself has asserted that the main improvements of the A16 over its predecessor are not in raw performance per se, but rather in power efficiency, image processing etc. Benchmarks are not everything, especially when it comes to the iPhone.
However, recent benchmarks posted yesterday on Geekbench have indicated that the performance bump of the iPhone 14 Pro might not be all that significant. According to the data, the single-core score of the 14 Pro is just 10% higher than that of the standard 14, while the multi-core scores are nearly identical.
The disparity is likely because of lackluster software optimisation which has since been addressed. All in all, this means that the iPhone 14 Pro will consistently offer more performance than the non-Pro models. Whether that will make much of a difference in the real world remains up for debate.
