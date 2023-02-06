The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Plus see unusually high discounts in China









Now, a hundred bucks might not seem much — after all it amounts to 7% to 9% — but given that we are talking about the latest iPhones here (and the high-end versions at that) this is a new sight to behold. These price cuts started to appear around the Chinese Lunar New Year, when China Securities Journal reported many of the major state carriers like China Mobile, JD.com, and others came out with new holiday season deals on the iPhone 14 series.





It is worth noting that China has been struggling with Covid-19, which has affected production speed, including Apple's most crucial manufacturing partner in that region. Despite that, restrictions related to pandemic have recently been dropped, which Tim Cook claims has resulted in a rebound in the country's market. Given the overall trend, however, with examples of diminished smartphone sales from other tech giants like Samsung as well, it looks unlikely that we will soon see a positive forecast.