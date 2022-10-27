iPhone 14 Pro Max can be yours for just $2.77/month with trade-in

It's hard to find a phone that ticks all the boxes but the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes as close as possible. It's very pricey though but if you are a Verizon customer or willing to switch to it, you can get it by agreeing to monthly payments as low as $2.77.





The iPhone 14 Pro Max sports an expansive 6.7 inches OLED screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz for super smooth animations. This model has also ditched the notch in favor of a pill-shaped cutout called Dynamic Island which is super cool and serves as a mini dashboard for system alerts and live activities.





Also new this year is an always-on display which is more vibrant than Android's always-on screen and displays the wallpaper and lock screen widgets.





The iPhone 14 Pro Max also gets a higher resolution 48MP camera, a bigger ultrawide unit, and an updated 3x optical module. The camera system churns out incredible images regardless of the lighting condition. It has also gotten better at shooting videos and autofocus has been added to the front camera.





iPhone 14 Pro Max 6.7 inches 120Hz Always-on Display | Apple A16 Bionic chip | Triple camera system with 48MP main sensor | 4,323mAh battery $1000 off (91%) Trade-in $99 $1099 Buy at Verizon





The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are the only models with the new A16 Bionic chipset which is the fastest smartphone chip around. It's equipped with a 4,323mAh cell and offers a super long battery life.





The iPhone 14 Pro Max also comes with two safety features: emergency SOS via satellite and crash detection.





No phone is perfect though and what's lacking in the iPhone 14 Pro Max is super fast charging but this should be compensated by the fact that it lasts longer than most phones around and that fast charging is not good for battery longevity. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is also a little thicker and heavier than most handsets around and some people may not like this.

Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99





Overall, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best phones money can buy at the moment but its starting price of $1,099 is a turn off for many people. Verizon currently has a great offer going on for those who want to get their hands on the phone without breaking the bank.





If you are a new customer, you can trade in your old phone for a discount of up to $1,000 on the device and the remaining $100 will be split over three years, meaning you'll only have to pay $2.77 every month and opt for a qualifying plan.





If you are already with Verizon, you can upgrade the existing line and trade in a phone to shave $800 off the price and pay the remaining amount in the form of $8.33 monthly installments.



