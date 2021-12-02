Limited-edition iPhone 13 Pro inspired by the first iPhone costs $6.990

Limited-edition iPhone 13 Pro inspired by the first iPhone costs $6,9900
So, to honor this legend of a phone, Caviar, the brand that makes exclusive designer smartphones and accessories made from luxury materials, just released their new design based on the iPhone 13 Pro, featuring pieces of an original first-generation iPhone.
iPhone 13 Pro design pays homage to the first iPhone
This new iPhone 13 Pro design was made using original fragments of an iPhone 2G that was split into 19 pieces for 19 copies of "iPhone 2G", as Caviar calls it. The pieces were placed in a sealed capsule made in the shape of the Apple logo and then filled with jewelry resin.
The body itself was made using aviation-grade titanium and is decorated with a drawing of internal phone components. The drawing is laser-etched into the housing. According to Caviar, the decoration was meant to display the connection of the main elements of the device with the motherboard which is located in the Apple logo.
The prices of these 19 limited edition iPhones start at $6.990.