Limited-edition iPhone 13 Pro inspired by the first iPhone costs $6.990

The fragments came from the original iPhone of Sergey Kitov, founder of Caviar, who donated the phone for the creation of these 19 iPhone 13 Pros. Caviar's version of the iPhone 13 Pro has a part of the motherboard of the iPhone 2G built into its body.The body itself was made using aviation-grade titanium and is decorated with a drawing of internal phone components. The drawing is laser-etched into the housing. According to Caviar, the decoration was meant to display the connection of the main elements of the device with the motherboard which is located in the Apple logo.But what inspired this new design? "This phone kickstarted my hobby for Apple and, thus, inspired me to found Caviar. Our iPhone 13 Pro "2g" is a tribute to the great individual - the inventor who turned our world upside down - Steve Jobs," said Sergey Kitov about the first generation iPhone and why Caviar made this version of the iPhone 13 Pro.The prices of these 19 limited edition iPhones start at $6.990.