iPhone 13 seemingly still doesn't show the battery percentage in the status bar

How do I show battery percentage on my iPhone 13?

Chances are, you will have to drag down on the ride side of the display to see the battery percentage. It was already suspected that Apple hasn't used the additional space to display new indicators in the status bar.





The Xcode simulator for the iPhone 13 Pro Max seems to confirm that as battery percentage is still not being displayed, even though Apple could have moved the signal and Wi-Fi bars to the left, as noted by MacRumors



