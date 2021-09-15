Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
iOS Apple

iPhone 13 seemingly still doesn't show the battery percentage in the status bar

Anam Hamid
By
1
iPhone 13 seemingly still doesn't show the battery percentage in the status bar
The Apple iPhone 13 series has a 20 percent smaller notch than the 2020 range, but the change appears to serve only aesthetic purposes and doesn't seem to provide any functional benefit. Case in point: according to the Xcode Simulator, the highest-end model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, doesn't show the battery percentage.

How do I show battery percentage on my iPhone 13?

Chances are, you will have to drag down on the ride side of the display to see the battery percentage. It was already suspected that Apple hasn't used the additional space to display new indicators in the status bar. 

The Xcode simulator for the iPhone 13 Pro Max seems to confirm that as battery percentage is still not being displayed, even though Apple could have moved the signal and Wi-Fi bars to the left, as noted byMacRumors.

It could be the default setting though and users might be able to change it. Older, notchless iPhones do allow users to display the battery percentage, but the choice is up to them.

That said, currently, there is no evidence that this option will be offered on the iPhone 13 series. We will have a definite answer when the new models start shipping on September 24.

Apart from the smaller but slightly taller notch, the slightly redesigned rear camera bump is the only design change Apple has introduced this year. The phones also get the new A15 Bionic chip, which Apple says is 50 percent faster than rival offerings and have longer battery life, and the Pro variants feature a 120Hz ProMotion screen.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x

Latest News

Xiaomi comes back to the tablet game with the new Xiaomi Pad 5
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Xiaomi comes back to the tablet game with the new Xiaomi Pad 5
T-Mobile mass data breach is investigated by Massachusetts
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
T-Mobile mass data breach is investigated by Massachusetts
Do iPhone 12 cases work with the iPhone 13?
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Do iPhone 12 cases work with the iPhone 13?
Now official: Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging, Xiaomi 11T and 11 Lite with appealing prices
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Now official: Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging, Xiaomi 11T and 11 Lite with appealing prices
Meet Apple's best-value iPhone ever: The $499 Android flagship killer
by Martin Filipov,  3
Meet Apple's best-value iPhone ever: The $499 Android flagship killer
Reliable tipster leaks Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G charging speed and Exynos 2200 details
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Reliable tipster leaks Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G charging speed and Exynos 2200 details
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless