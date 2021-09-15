iPhone 13 seemingly still doesn't show the battery percentage in the status bar

The Apple iPhone 13 series
has a 20 percent smaller notch
than the 2020 range, but the change appears to serve only aesthetic purposes and doesn't seem to provide any functional benefit. Case in point: according to the Xcode Simulator
, the highest-end model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, doesn't show the battery percentage.
How do I show battery percentage on my iPhone 13?
Chances are, you will have to drag down on the ride side of the display to see the battery percentage. It was already suspected that Apple hasn't used the additional space to display new indicators in the status bar.
The Xcode simulator for the iPhone 13 Pro Max
seems to confirm that as battery percentage is still not being displayed, even though Apple could have moved the signal and Wi-Fi bars to the left, as noted byMacRumors
.
Xcode 13 simulator for the iPhone 13 Pro Max depicts a status bar without battery percentage
It could be the default setting though and users might be able to change it. Older, notchless iPhones do allow users to display the battery percentage, but the choice is up to them.
That said, currently, there is no evidence that this option will be offered on the iPhone 13 series. We will have a definite answer when the new models start shipping on September 24.
Apart from the smaller but slightly taller notch, the slightly redesigned rear camera bump is the only design change Apple has introduced this year. The phones also get the new A15 Bionic chip
, which Apple says is 50 percent faster than rival offerings and have longer battery life, and the Pro variants feature a 120Hz ProMotion screen.