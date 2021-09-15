Here's how the smaller iPhone 13 notch compares to the old iPhone 12 notch

Here's how the smaller iPhone 13 notch compares to the old iPhone 12 notch1
Apple's new notch is 20% smaller in width, but a little taller
Apple didn’t spend much time talking about its updated notch design, despite the obsession before the event. It instead revealed that it’s 20% smaller and swiftly moved on to more interesting iPhone 13 features.
Overall, the updated notch sees a significant reduction in width, though that comes at the expensive of a little increase in height. The difference is barely noticeable in the images but superimposing the iPhone 12 on to the iPhone 13 highlights the change.
Apple hasn’t shared its long-term plans for the notch, but rumor has it that it will be made even smaller next year. The company could even ditch it entirely on the iPhone 14 Pro in favor of a punch-hole.
Further down the road, perhaps as soon as 2023, Apple may remove all camera cutouts entirely and go for an all-screen iPhone. That’s dependent on under-display technology being ready for the masses, though.
