Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
iOS Apple Display

Here's how the smaller iPhone 13 notch compares to the old iPhone 12 notch

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
Here's how the iPhone 13 notch compares to the old iPhone 12 notch
Four years after the original iPhone X was announced, the iPhone 13 brings with it the first changes to Apple’s controversial notch. Here’s how the new version compares to the old one.

Apple's new notch is 20% smaller in width, but a little taller


Apple didn’t spend much time talking about its updated notch design, despite the obsession before the event. It instead revealed that it’s 20% smaller and swiftly moved on to more interesting iPhone 13 features.

That size decrease can be attributed to the repositioning of the in-ear speaker, which now sits along the edge of the frame leaving more room in the middle of the notch for Apple’s TrueDepth camera system.

Overall, the updated notch sees a significant reduction in width, though that comes at the expensive of a little increase in height. The difference is barely noticeable in the images but superimposing the iPhone 12 on to the iPhone 13 highlights the change.

Interestingly, iOS 15 doesn’t seem to have been designed to take advantage of the extra screen real estate on either side of the notch. In other words, those of you hoping Apple would start displaying the battery percentage are out of luck.

Apple hasn’t shared its long-term plans for the notch, but rumor has it that it will be made even smaller next year. The company could even ditch it entirely on the iPhone 14 Pro in favor of a punch-hole.

Further down the road, perhaps as soon as 2023, Apple may remove all camera cutouts entirely and go for an all-screen iPhone. That’s dependent on under-display technology being ready for the masses, though.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 12 specs
Apple iPhone 12 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.3
$699 Special Apple $730 Special BestBuy $829 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

Latest News

Xiaomi comes back to the tablet game with the new Xiaomi Pad 5
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Xiaomi comes back to the tablet game with the new Xiaomi Pad 5
T-Mobile mass data breach is investigated by Massachusetts
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
T-Mobile mass data breach is investigated by Massachusetts
Do iPhone 12 cases work with the iPhone 13?
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Do iPhone 12 cases work with the iPhone 13?
Now official: Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging, Xiaomi 11T and 11 Lite with appealing prices
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Now official: Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging, Xiaomi 11T and 11 Lite with appealing prices
iPhone 13 seemingly still doesn't show the battery percentage in the status bar
by Anam Hamid,  0
iPhone 13 seemingly still doesn't show the battery percentage in the status bar
Meet Apple's best-value iPhone ever: The $499 Android flagship killer
by Martin Filipov,  3
Meet Apple's best-value iPhone ever: The $499 Android flagship killer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless