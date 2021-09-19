Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

Torras cases: stock up on stylish cases for your iPhone 13

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
0
Torras cases: stock up on stylish cases for your iPhone 13
This story is sponsored by Torras. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Disclaimer

The iPhone 13 series has just been announced and, whether you are pre-ordering an iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, or a Pro Max, you will probably want a few cases to both stylize and protect your new premium device.

Well, check out the Torras cases — mainly built as slim and form-fitting cases that allow you to enjoy the iPhone's looks and profile.

Visit Torras website


Torras Crystal Clear Series


Shop Crystal Clear Series for iPhone 13 series here


This is your basic clear case, which will let you enjoy your device's look entirely. It's a slim scratch-proof TPU case that's flexible and easy to put on and take off. There's a 1.3 mm lip raised around the screen and camera lenses to protect the iPhone's truly vulnerable parts and there are tiny Torras X-Shock 2.0 airbags on the inside that are claimed to absorb shocks of up to 50.16 Mpa.

  • Soft case
  • Transparent
  • Upgraded X-Shock protection
  • 1.3 mm lip around camera and screen
  • Secure grip
  • Slim profile

Torras Diamond Series


Shop Diamond Series for iPhone 13 series here


The Diamond Series is a different spin on the transparent case with an added benefit of an everlasting shine. We all know how regular transparent cases tend to get yellow over time. The Diamond Series solves this by utilizing a new proprietary Nano diamond molecule and antioxidant coating — the case is said to stay fresh and clear for much longer. All 4 corners are equipped with Torras X-Shock 5.0 airbags and the hard back plate is also shockproof. According to the website, the Diamond Series has been tested in 1.2 meter drops at 13 different angles, over 5 different types of ground, and has passed all with no damage.

  • Hard back case
  • Transparent with anti-yellowing tech
  • Shockproof
  • 1.2 mm lip around screen, 1.5 mm around camera
  • Secure grip
  • Slim profile

Torras Slim Fit Series


Shop Slim Fit Series for iPhone 13 series here


Entirely form-fitted and only 0.3 inches thick, this case retains the form of your iPhone 13 but adds a hard shell for protection. There's a 1 mm lip over the display and 1.3 mm lip around the camera, so you can't scratch the phone by just putting it on a flat surface. The entire case is covered in a matte finish, soft to the touch and does not collect fingerprint grease. Thanks to its thin profile, the case should work well with your favorite MagSafe accessories.

  • Ultra-thin, hard case
  • Matte finish
  • 1 mm lip around screen, 1.2 mm around camera
  • Works with wireless chargers, MagSafe

Torras Guardian Series


Shop Guardian Series for iPhone 13 series here


When you need the most protection, the Guardian comes in with its military-grade protection. Its soft TPU sides provide grip, while the button cutouts have been made to have a tactile response. The back is matte and stylishly translucent, but also resistant to scratches and fingerprint buildup. On the inside, the case is covered with X-Shock 2.0 airbags to protect it from shocks and drops. 

  • Military grade protection
  • Anti-scratch frosted back
  • Soft, grippy frame


Visit Torras website


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Google and Apple Maps rival explains why their ETA estimates are always off
by Alan Friedman,  3
Google and Apple Maps rival explains why their ETA estimates are always off
October surprise? Some believe Huawei will unveil Mate 50 line next month
by Alan Friedman,  3
October surprise? Some believe Huawei will unveil Mate 50 line next month
More evidence that Pixel Fold could land in Q4; Google may already have started work on second-gen
by Anam Hamid,  4
More evidence that Pixel Fold could land in Q4; Google may already have started work on second-gen
With TSMC's 3nm delay and little CPU change this year, can Apple bounce back with the A16 Bionic?
by Alan Friedman,  2
With TSMC's 3nm delay and little CPU change this year, can Apple bounce back with the A16 Bionic?
Visit to the FCC reveals 5G support for the Surface Duo 2
by Alan Friedman,  1
Visit to the FCC reveals 5G support for the Surface Duo 2
Surface Duo update comes with September security update; Android 11 still not in sight
by Alan Friedman,  1
Surface Duo update comes with September security update; Android 11 still not in sight
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless