Torras cases: stock up on stylish cases for your iPhone 13

This story is sponsored by Torras. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!











Well, check out the Torras cases — mainly built as slim and form-fitting cases that allow you to enjoy the iPhone's looks and profile.









Torras Crystal Clear Series









This is your basic clear case, which will let you enjoy your device's look entirely. It's a slim scratch-proof TPU case that's flexible and easy to put on and take off. There's a 1.3 mm lip raised around the screen and camera lenses to protect the iPhone's truly vulnerable parts and there are tiny Torras X-Shock 2.0 airbags on the inside that are claimed to absorb shocks of up to 50.16 Mpa.





Soft case

Transparent

Upgraded X-Shock protection

1.3 mm lip around camera and screen

Secure grip

Slim profile





Torras Diamond Series









The Diamond Series is a different spin on the transparent case with an added benefit of an everlasting shine. We all know how regular transparent cases tend to get yellow over time. The Diamond Series solves this by utilizing a new proprietary Nano diamond molecule and antioxidant coating — the case is said to stay fresh and clear for much longer. All 4 corners are equipped with Torras X-Shock 5.0 airbags and the hard back plate is also shockproof. According to the website, the Diamond Series has been tested in 1.2 meter drops at 13 different angles, over 5 different types of ground, and has passed all with no damage.





Hard back case

Transparent with anti-yellowing tech

Shockproof

1.2 mm lip around screen, 1.5 mm around camera

Secure grip

Slim profile





Torras Slim Fit Series









Entirely form-fitted and only 0.3 inches thick, this case retains the form of your iPhone 13 but adds a hard shell for protection. There's a 1 mm lip over the display and 1.3 mm lip around the camera, so you can't scratch the phone by just putting it on a flat surface. The entire case is covered in a matte finish, soft to the touch and does not collect fingerprint grease. Thanks to its thin profile, the case should work well with your favorite MagSafe accessories.





Ultra-thin, hard case

Matte finish

1 mm lip around screen, 1.2 mm around camera

Works with wireless chargers, MagSafe





Torras Guardian Series









When you need the most protection, the Guardian comes in with its military-grade protection. Its soft TPU sides provide grip, while the button cutouts have been made to have a tactile response. The back is matte and stylishly translucent, but also resistant to scratches and fingerprint buildup. On the inside, the case is covered with X-Shock 2.0 airbags to protect it from shocks and drops.





Military grade protection

Anti-scratch frosted back

Soft, grippy frame



