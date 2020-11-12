iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity







The iPhone 12 series reportedly doesn't feature a refresh rate of 120Hz because of battery life concerns, given that 5G is something of a power hog itself and Apple didn't want to increase consumption by adding a high refresh rate to the mix. All the models have smaller capacities than their last year's counterparts, presumably because Apple is counting on its A14 Bionic to improve power efficiency.



The chip has apparently been manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's 5nm process which offers about a 15 percent performance improvement or 30 percent reduction in power consumption.



The new phones also have a feature called Smart Data Mode which automatically switches between 4G and 5G depending on the task at hand.



That said, our battery test has shown that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 do not exactly offer stellar battery life, and it would be interesting to see how the biggest phone in the lineup fares in this regard.



Back to the teardown, it has also revealed that the size of iPhone 12 Pro Max's motherboard is the same as that of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Some other internals were also uncovered during the process but no information has been shared about them.



