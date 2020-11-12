iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 12, 2020, 4:03 PM
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Someone behind a Weibo account (via SeekDevice) took apart the iPhone 12 Pro Max ahead of its release tomorrow and the teardown has revealed the battery capacity, something which Apple never officially discloses. 

The L-shaped battery of the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max has a capacity of 3,687mAh, as was rumored before. Apple equipped its predecessor, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, with a bigger 3,969mAh cell, even though it has a smaller 6.5-inch display and is LTE-only.


The iPhone 12 series reportedly doesn't feature a refresh rate of 120Hz because of battery life concerns, given that 5G is something of a power hog itself and Apple didn't want to increase consumption by adding a high refresh rate to the mix. All the models have smaller capacities than their last year's counterparts, presumably because Apple is counting on its A14 Bionic to improve power efficiency.

The chip has apparently been manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's 5nm process which offers about a 15 percent performance improvement or 30 percent reduction in power consumption.

The new phones also have a feature called Smart Data Mode which automatically switches between 4G and 5G depending on the task at hand.

That said, our battery test has shown that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 do not exactly offer stellar battery life, and it would be interesting to see how the biggest phone in the lineup fares in this regard.

Back to the teardown, it has also revealed that the size of iPhone 12 Pro Max's motherboard is the same as that of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Some other internals were also uncovered during the process but no information has been shared about them.

iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

  • Display 6.5 inches 2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3969 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

