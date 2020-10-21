When it comes to the 5G iPhone 12 series, what you see may not be what you're getting

According to AppleInsider , a new feature that Apple launched with the 5G iPhone 12 series has changed how the status bar works on the 2020 5G enabled iPhone models . Instead of showing the network that a particular iPhone 12 series handset is connected to, users will see the best network available to them instead. For example, if you own a 5G iPhone 12 device but you're in an area without 5G service, your phone will still show 5G in the status bar instead of LTE.





The reason for this change is the new "Smart Data" mode designed to save battery life on the iPhone. When iOS determines that the content on the phone benefits from a 5G connection, the handset will connect with a 5G signal. Otherwise, an LTE connection will be used. The good news is that "Smart Data" can be toggled off and disabled by users. It isn't known yet which activities the feature will consider worthy of 5G data speeds and which activities will drop the phone down to LTE.











