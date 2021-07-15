Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
iOS Apple 5G

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G, iPhone 11 each had leading 23% share of iOS handset sales last quarter

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G, iPhone 11 each had leading 23% share of iOS handset sales last quarter
Apple is scheduled to release its third fiscal quarter results on July 27th and the company will have a tough time repeating the results it had for the second fiscal quarter. For the latter period, iPhone revenue jumped 65.5% year-over-year and iPad sales soared 79%. This will be the first quarterly results to include the M1 powered iPad Pro (2021) which should make for some interesting results.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 11each had a leading 23% of iPhone revenue during the fiscal third quarter of 2021


Also, with Apple's stock jumping to an all-time high this week, investors are betting that the tech giant has some really strong numbers to announce on the 27th. Meanwhile, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) released today its analysis of how the iPhone 12 series fared during the three months running from April through June. The data was collected from a survey of 500 Apple customers who purchased an iPhone or an iPad, a Mac computer, or an Apple Watch during the April-June 2021 period.

The research firm says that the four 2020 iPhone models (iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max) made up 63% of iPhone sales in the U.S. during Apple's fiscal third quarter this year. During the quarter, the share of iPhone sales rung up by the physical and online Apple Stores rose sharply on an annual basis from 16% to 27% while U.S. carriers' share of iPhone sales dropped from 77% to 66% year-over-year. And during the same quarter in 2020, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max contributed 65% of U.S. iPhone sales.

Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder said, "Apple did very well as it emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased consumer spending correlated with consumers shifting to more expensive iPhone models as they retired older phones and shopped more at Apple's own retail locations to buy those iPhones. As a consequence, we estimate that US-WARP (Weighted Average Retail Price), the analogue to Average Selling Price that Apple no longer discloses, rose in the quarter."

As more expensive iPhone models were purchased during Apple's fiscal third quarter, the Weighted Average Retail Price rose to $869. On a sequential basis, that is up slightly from the quarter that ended in March 2021, and up sharply from the quarter that ended in June 2020.
 
Mike Levin, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder, weighed in with his findings. He says, "For the first time in many quarters, consumers traded in somewhat newer phones. We ask consumers about the age of their previous phone, and in the quarter, we saw the share of phones that were three years old or greater decrease. In the quarter, it looks like iPhone buyers traded in fewer older phones and opted for more expensive iPhone models as they upgraded."

We should point out, although you probably know this by now, that the iPhone 12 line is the first from Apple to support 5G connectivity. Interestingly, the two top selling iPhone models in the quarter, both with 23% of sales, were the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 11. The weakest selling models, both with a 5% share of iOS handsets rung up during the period, were the iPhone 12 mini (no surprise there) and the iPhone XR.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.6
$1100 Special T-Mobile $1099 Special Apple $1100 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

9.0
$599 Special Apple $600 Special Verizon $645 Special Newegg
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

Latest News

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic will pack a hot new SoC to handle Wear OS 3.0
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic will pack a hot new SoC to handle Wear OS 3.0
The OnePlus Buds Pro will come with 'adaptive noise cancellation' and an AirPods Pro-like design
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The OnePlus Buds Pro will come with 'adaptive noise cancellation' and an AirPods Pro-like design
Google’s Pixel is getting new sounds with Android 12
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google’s Pixel is getting new sounds with Android 12
First OLED iPad display specs leak: Apple saving the good stuff for iPad Pro
by Daniel Petrov,  2
First OLED iPad display specs leak: Apple saving the good stuff for iPad Pro
Latest iOS and macOS betas take a few steps back with Safari design
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Latest iOS and macOS betas take a few steps back with Safari design
Here's why Apple is killing the iPhone mini line in the crib
by Daniel Petrov,  7
Here's why Apple is killing the iPhone mini line in the crib
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless