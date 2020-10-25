Apple's environmentally-motivated decision is boosting sales of its new wireless earphones



Although rivals like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus have mocked the company for removing these accessories, a new precedent may have been set.



says that Apple is already benefiting from the removal of the EarPods from the DigiTimes says that Apple is already benefiting from the removal of the EarPods from the iPhone 12 retail box.



iPhone 12 EarPods removal expected to increase sales of not just the AirPods, but also other Apple hearables.



Beats, which is owned by Apple, announced the new neckband-style $49.99 Beats, which is owned by Apple, announced the new neckband-style $49.99 Beats Flex on October 13, the same day the iPhone 12 series was revealed. The release of the neck-mounted headphones was also perfectly timed - they went on sale on October 23, which is when the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro hit the shelves.





According to supply chain insiders, the Beats Flex are off to a good start, and the sales momentum is expected to continue well into the first half of the next year.



The report also claims that the The report also claims that the AirPods , which had 35 percent of the True Wireless Earphones (TWS) market in the second quarter of 2020 per research firm Counterpoint , continue to do well.



Usually, TWS sales peak in the third quarter, before edging down in the fourth quarter. The case is different this year, as demand remains strong, probably because many people continue working from home.



Supply-side sources also believe that other vendors will also stop bundling headphones with their new smartphones. Needless to say, this would further boost wireless earphones shipments.





According to a forecast by research firm Canalys, TWS sales will grow 29 percent in 2020.