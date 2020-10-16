Unlike Pixel 5, the iPhone 12 costs more in markets where it doesn't support faster 5G speeds



As expected, the rollout of the new models will be staggered. The 6.1-inch As expected, the rollout of the new models will be staggered. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and Pro can now be pre-ordered, and they will go on sale on October 23. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max can be pre-ordered from November 6, and they will hit the shelves on November 13.



Statista has compared the prices of the 128GB versions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in select markets. The prices are for the off-contract phones before trade-in and also account for local sales tax.



Per the firm, Californian consumers will pay $943 for the iPhone 12, the lowest anywhere in the world. That's despite the fact that mmWave connectivity is exclusive to the US. This also explains why the America-bound models have a Per the firm, Californian consumers will pay $943 for the iPhone 12, the lowest anywhere in the world. That's despite the fact that mmWave connectivity is exclusive to the US. This also explains why the America-bound models have a groove on the right-hand side.











Moving on, Japanese consumers will pay about the same for the iPhone 12 as US residents.



The new models are the most expensive in India, and consumers in France and Germany will also have to pay a hefty premium.



British and Russian consumers got lucky this year. Even though they had to pay the most for last year's British and Russian consumers got lucky this year. Even though they had to pay the most for last year's iPhone 11 , the price of the iPhone 12 is comparatively lower.



