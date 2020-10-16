Pre-order OnePlus 8T for $749

iOS Apple 5G

Unlike Pixel 5, the iPhone 12 costs more in markets where it doesn't support faster 5G speeds

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid
Oct 16, 2020, 11:01 AM
Unlike Pixel 5, the iPhone 12 costs more in markets where it doesn't support faster 5G speeds
Smartphones are priced differently in different markets because of various reasons such as import duties, local tax rates, and components used, and if you are wondering how the iPhone 12 is priced in various places around the world, market research firm Statista (via MyDrivers) has got some interesting insights.

As expected, the rollout of the new models will be staggered. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and Pro can now be pre-ordered, and they will go on sale on October 23. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max can be pre-ordered from November 6, and they will hit the shelves on November 13.

Statista has compared the prices of the 128GB versions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in select markets. The prices are for the off-contract phones before trade-in and also account for local sales tax.

Per the firm, Californian consumers will pay $943 for the iPhone 12, the lowest anywhere in the world. That's despite the fact that mmWave connectivity is exclusive to the US. This also explains why the America-bound models have a groove on the right-hand side.

In contrast, the Pixel 5 is more expensive in the US than the rest of the world because of mmWave support.


Moving on, Japanese consumers will pay about the same for the iPhone 12 as US residents.

The new models are the most expensive in India, and consumers in France and Germany will also have to pay a hefty premium.

British and Russian consumers got lucky this year. Even though they had to pay the most for last year's iPhone 11, the price of the iPhone 12 is comparatively lower.

