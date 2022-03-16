iPadOS might get floating app windows when a keyboard is connected for better multitasking

iPadOS might get floating app windows when a keyboard is connected for better multitasking2
iPadOS may get better at multitasking
Currently, you have a split-view window for multitasking on iPad, but leaker Majin Bu has some interesting pieces of information to share with the way iPadOS might handle multitasking. According to the leak published on Twitter, Apple is working on a smart system that will detect whether or not you have connected a keyboard or a trackpad to the iPad, and if so, will shrink apps that you open so they don't take the full screen by default.
Currently, only the 2021 iPad Pro models and the newly-announced 2022 iPad Air.
Reportedly, the feature is dubbed "Apple Mixer" internally, and in the tweet, you can see what this will reportedly look like on the iPad screen. It looks a bit like the floating Notes window that you can see on the header image of this article.
Apple is developing a smart system for iPadOS. Apps will continue to open full screen but automatically shrink when connected to keyboard and trackpad. Internally it is called Apple Mixer. We don’t know if it will be included in iPadOS 16 or not, It should be M1 iPad exclusive. pic.twitter.com/1WfMj5TGue— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) March 15, 2022
The leaker has not shared any additional information on the feature so far. In case you're wondering, Majin Bu is a leaker that's primarily known for more hardware-related leaks such as the size change of the Apple Watch Series 7.
So far, it is unclear whether if you've already opened an app prior to connecting a keyboard, the app will shrink automatically or remain in full-screen mode.
When we know more, we'll make sure to let you know, so stay tuned!
