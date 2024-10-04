iPadOS 18 returns for iPad Pro M4 (2024) models with the release of iPadOS 18.0.1
Apple has just dropped the iOS 18.0.1 update, tackling bugs that users have encountered over the past couple of weeks since the launch of iOS 18. This update focuses on general iPhone issues and addresses specific problems affecting the iPhone 16 series. However, the tech giant did not forget the rest of its products and rolled out updates for the iPad and Apple Watch, too.
Apple has rolled out iPadOS 18.0.1 for the iPad, marking the debut of iPadOS 18 on the iPad Pro M4 (2024) models after the update was temporarily pulled for those devices. After the original update, a few M4 iPads encountered serious issues and were bricked during the installation. So, if you have been unable to install iPadOS 18 on your iPad Pro, you can now go ahead and update.
The iPadOS 18.0.1 update is now available for all iPad models that can run iPadOS 18. Here’s the list of compatible devices:
The iPadOS 18 update introduces several exciting features, aiming to take the iPad experience up a notch. One standout change is the redesigned Home Screen, which now lets you customize icons, making it easier to personalize your iPad’s look and feel.
The update also includes some great tools for students and note-takers. Math Notes and Handwriting with Smart Script offer intuitive ways to work with math expressions and handwritten text. Plus, the new live audio transcription feature makes it easier to follow along during conversations or lectures. And finally, after years of requests, the iPad is getting its very own Calculator app – better late than never.
iPadOS 18 is back for iPad Pro M4 (2024) models
You can download the iPadOS 18.0.1 update over-the-air by following these steps:
- Open Settings
- Tap on General
- Select Software Update
- iPad Pro M4 (2024)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
- iPad Air M2 (2024)
- iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
- iPad (7th generation and later)
- iPad mini (5th generation and later)
iPadOS 18 brings new features to your iPad. | Image credit – Apple
I think it’s great to see updates with bug fixes coming out so quickly, and it’s really important to install them as soon as you can to keep those pesky bugs from messing with your devices.
