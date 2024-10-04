Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

iPadOS 18 returns for iPad Pro M4 (2024) models with the release of iPadOS 18.0.1

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Software updates
iPad Pro M4 (2024) displayed on a table.
Apple has just dropped the iOS 18.0.1 update, tackling bugs that users have encountered over the past couple of weeks since the launch of iOS 18. This update focuses on general iPhone issues and addresses specific problems affecting the iPhone 16 series. However, the tech giant did not forget the rest of its products and rolled out updates for the iPad and Apple Watch, too.

iPadOS 18 is back for iPad Pro M4 (2024) models


Apple has rolled out iPadOS 18.0.1 for the iPad, marking the debut of iPadOS 18 on the iPad Pro M4 (2024) models after the update was temporarily pulled for those devices. After the original update, a few M4 iPads encountered serious issues and were bricked during the installation. So, if you have been unable to install iPadOS 18 on your iPad Pro, you can now go ahead and update.

You can download the iPadOS 18.0.1 update over-the-air by following these steps:

  1. Open Settings
  2. Tap on General
  3. Select Software Update

The iPadOS 18.0.1 update is now available for all ‌iPad‌ models that can run ‌iPadOS 18‌. Here’s the list of compatible devices:

  • iPad Pro M4 (2024)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
  • iPad Air M2 (2024)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad (7th generation and later)
  • iPad mini (5th generation and later)

The iPadOS 18 update introduces several exciting features, aiming to take the iPad experience up a notch. One standout change is the redesigned Home Screen, which now lets you customize icons, making it easier to personalize your iPad’s look and feel.



The update also includes some great tools for students and note-takers. Math Notes and Handwriting with Smart Script offer intuitive ways to work with math expressions and handwritten text. Plus, the new live audio transcription feature makes it easier to follow along during conversations or lectures. And finally, after years of requests, the iPad is getting its very own Calculator app – better late than never.

I think it’s great to see updates with bug fixes coming out so quickly, and it’s really important to install them as soon as you can to keep those pesky bugs from messing with your devices.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service

Latest News

Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless