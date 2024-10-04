iPadOS 18 returns for iPad Pro M4 (2024) models with the release of iPadOS 18.0.1

iOS 18

The update also includes some great tools for students and note-takers. Math Notes and Handwriting with Smart Script offer intuitive ways to work with math expressions and handwritten text. Plus, the new live audio transcription feature makes it easier to follow along during conversations or lectures. And finally, after years of requests, the iPad is getting its very own Calculator app – better late than never.I think it’s great to see updates with bug fixes coming out so quickly, and it’s really important to install them as soon as you can to keep those pesky bugs from messing with your devices.