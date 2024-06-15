The fast iPad Mini still offers performance and great watching experience for less on Amazon
As we recently shared, Amazon is selling the M1-powered iPad Air at a sweet $199 discount. But if you want a new, more compact iPad at an even lower price, we suggest going for the iPad Mini, as it's also sweetly discounted at the retailer right now.
The 2021-released 6th-gen tablet is on sale for $99 off its price and can be yours for less than $400. However, only the 64GB Wi-Fi model is enjoying that sweet price cut. A few weeks ago, both the 64GB and 256GB variants were on sale at the same markdown, but the promo has expired for the latter. This should be yet another incentive to act quickly, as it may soon expire for the 64GB variant as well.
Granted, $99 off doesn't sound as good as $120 off, the discount the 256GB model received back in February. Yet, it's still a pretty decent price cut on a device that has a lot to offer.
Boasting a capable A15 Bionic chip, the same silicon found in the iPhone 13 lineup, the slate still offers fast performance and can handle most tasks with ease. Additionally, its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina screen offers a great watching experience, letting you enjoy your favorite Apple TV+ series in great quality. It also offers an all-day battery life and comes with a 20W charger included in the box.
With its good performance, nice display, and now a more affordable price, the iPad Mini 2021 still ranks among the best small tablets you can buy. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snag a brand-new iPad Mini 6th-gen now while the offer is still up for grabs!
