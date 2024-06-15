Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The fast iPad Mini still offers performance and great watching experience for less on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The fast iPad Mini still offers performance and great watching experience for less on Amazon
As we recently shared, Amazon is selling the M1-powered iPad Air at a sweet $199 discount. But if you want a new, more compact iPad at an even lower price, we suggest going for the iPad Mini, as it's also sweetly discounted at the retailer right now.

The 2021-released 6th-gen tablet is on sale for $99 off its price and can be yours for less than $400. However, only the 64GB Wi-Fi model is enjoying that sweet price cut. A few weeks ago, both the 64GB and 256GB variants were on sale at the same markdown, but the promo has expired for the latter. This should be yet another incentive to act quickly, as it may soon expire for the 64GB variant as well.

iPad Mini (6th-gen) Starlight, 64GB, Wi-Fi: Save $99 on Amazon!

The 6th-gen iPad Mini in Starlight with 64GB storage is still on sale for $99 off its price on Amazon. With an Apple A15 Bionic chip, the tablet offers awesome performance. In addition, its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display makes it great for binge-watching your favorite TV series on the go. Act fast and snag one at a discounted price today!
$99 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


Granted, $99 off doesn't sound as good as $120 off, the discount the 256GB model received back in February. Yet, it's still a pretty decent price cut on a device that has a lot to offer.

Boasting a capable A15 Bionic chip, the same silicon found in the iPhone 13 lineup, the slate still offers fast performance and can handle most tasks with ease. Additionally, its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina screen offers a great watching experience, letting you enjoy your favorite Apple TV+ series in great quality. It also offers an all-day battery life and comes with a 20W charger included in the box.

With its good performance, nice display, and now a more affordable price, the iPad Mini 2021 still ranks among the best small tablets you can buy. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snag a brand-new iPad Mini 6th-gen now while the offer is still up for grabs!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money

Latest News

Apple has no excuses as iOS 18 disappoints millions: No AI unless you buy a $1,000 iPhone 15 Pro
Apple has no excuses as iOS 18 disappoints millions: No AI unless you buy a $1,000 iPhone 15 Pro
The supreme Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar remains $200 cheaper than usual
The supreme Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar remains $200 cheaper than usual
Google Meet update adds full HD support for recorded meetings
Google Meet update adds full HD support for recorded meetings
Retailer confirms OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite reveal date
Retailer confirms OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite reveal date
Moto Tag item tracker appears on certification website
Moto Tag item tracker appears on certification website
Hidden code reveals Play Store feature that will give Android users a happy surprise
Hidden code reveals Play Store feature that will give Android users a happy surprise
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless