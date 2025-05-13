You still have time to get the iPad Air M3 at its best price on Amazon

Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
A person holds the iPad Air M3, showcasing its rear design with the iconic Apple logo.
The iPad universe got just a bit richer earlier this year when Apple announced its latest iPad Air series. Featuring two models, an 11-inch and a 13-inch version with an M3 chip, these are the most powerful iPad Air devices yet. And guess what else? They've been available for $100 off at Amazon for about a couple of weeks, and you can still get them at their best price!

iPad Air M3, 11-inch, 128GB: Still $100 off

$100 off (17%)
Amazon's promo on the iPad Air M3 is still going strong. If you missed it, the 11-inch model has been down by $100 for some time, which brings it to its best price (for now). Hurry up if you want to save, as this promo might vanish any minute.
Buy at Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air M3, 13-inch, 128GB

$100 off (13%)
If you want more screen real estate on your iPad Air M3, consider the 13-inch model. Like the smaller size, this variant is still available for $100 off at Amazon, providing more value for money. Don't miss out on this top promo.
Buy at Amazon

That's right! The e-commerce giant still lets you get the 11-inch model with 128GB storage for less than $500 or the variant with more screen real estate without spending over $700. Keep in mind that this promo has been going on for a while and might vanish soon, so you might want to hurry up.

The iPad Air M3 is all about beastly performance — and as our iPad Air M3 review shows, it crushes performance tests. In daily life, you can expect this bad boy to handle pretty much anything you throw at it with ease.

The rest of the package is largely unchanged from the iPad Air M2. The 11-inch model has a 16:11 aspect ratio, offering good visuals and vivid colors, while the 13-inch variant has a square-ish 4:3 ratio. That gives creatives a larger canvas to work on, by the way. However, the iPad Air M3 still uses an LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, which falls short of today’s standards.

What about audio quality? Well, it's pretty awesome. The device features landscape stereo speakers, which offer detailed mids, respectable bass, and sparkly vocals. Of course, the iPad Pro M4 delivers even better audio, but for the most part, the latest Air should meet most users' needs.

Overall, the iPad Air M3 is a fantastic choice for users in the iOS ecosystem looking for crazy-good performance. At their regular prices — $600 for the 11-inch and nearly $800 for the 13-inch model — they can be a tough sell. Still, thanks to Amazon’s ongoing promo, both models are far more appealing.
Loading Comments...

