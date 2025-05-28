Amazon slashes the price of the 13-inch iPad Air (M3), making it unmissable

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

The tablet offers fast performance, has a beautiful display, and is now more affordable on Amazon.

As we shared, the iPad Pro M2 has been discounted by $230, becoming an absolute bargain for all the value it brings to the table. However, it appears it's not the only powerful iPad that's selling at a heavily discounted price right now.

Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the all-new 13-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip, allowing you to get this powerhouse with 256GB of storage for just under $800. And while the slate is still far from affordable even at its current price, it's a crazy good deal for all the value it offers.

Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the 13-inch iPad Air with the M3 chip. This lets you grab one with 256GB of storage for just under $800. The tablet delivers fast performance, has a beautiful display, and is perfect for anyone who wants a fast slate but doesn't want to overspend on an iPad Pro.
For instance, its M3 chip packs an insane amount of firepower, allowing it to handle any task or game, no matter how demanding. This makes it perfect for power users and people who need a tablet for work or school.

It's great for entertainment too. It comes with a Liquid Retina LCD display at 2732x2048 resolution, delivering sharp visuals and vibrant colors. Our only gripe is that it's still stuck at a 60Hz refresh rate, and with 600 nits of brightness, you might have a tough time seeing the screen clearly under direct sunlight.

Nevertheless, the M3-powered 13-inch iPad Air is worth every penny and is perfect if you want a powerful iPad without splurging on an iPad Pro. So, if the tablet checks all the right boxes for you, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and save $100 on one of the best tablets on the market now before the offer disappears.
