Heavily discounted, the 11-inch iPad Air M2 (2024) offers insane performance at unbeatable price
In the market for a new super-duper iPad but don't want to break the bank on one of Apple's Pro models? This deal is definitely for you!
Amazon is currently selling the latest 11-inch iPad Air at a lovely $100 discount, allowing you to get one with 128GB of storage for less than $500. This is the Wi-Fi model, but if you want LTE, the Cellular option in Space Gray is available at the same discount, too.
The iPad Air is the best choice if you want an insanely powerful Apple tablet at a more reasonable price. Powered by an M2 chip, the newest version offers top-tier performance and can handle anything you throw its way, including demanding games and tasks.
As impressive as its performance is, the 11-inch LCD screen on board doesn't fall short either. While it's not an OLED display, it packs a 2360 x 1640 resolution, delivering crisp, high-quality images. You'll still enjoy a great viewing experience for movies and streaming videos, although its brightness could make outdoor use a bit tricky.
Overall, the 11-inch iPad Air with M2 chip is an absolute must-have. It packs an insane amount of firepower, delivers good visuals, and even supports Apple's fancy Pencil Pro, making it a top choice for a workhorse slate. And at $100 off, we believe it's even more irresistible! So, don't wait and save on one today!
If you enjoy using your tablet with a stylus, you'll be pleased to know that the latest iPad Air models support the new Apple Pencil Pro, allowing you to take advantage of the stylus' fancy haptic feedback, squeezing features, and the new Barrel Roll functionality, which lets you adjust the angle of your brush.
