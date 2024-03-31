Get the powerful iPad Air (2022) at a lovely price cut and enjoy a versatile tablet for work and entertainment

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Looking for a new, powerful iPad that you can use for work and entertainment and is available at a discounted price? While finding such a slate could be challenging, as Apple's iPads are incredible but also pretty expensive, we stumbled upon a sweet deal that lets you do exactly that.

We are happy to report that the 5th Generation iPad Air with 256GB of storage space is on sale at a massive $149 price cut on Amazon. This means you now have the chance to snatch one for 20% off its price. All you need to do is tap the deal button below and snag one today!

Although released in 2022, the 5th-gen iPad Air may seem like an older model, but fret not, as this is an absolute beast in terms of performance. Packing a powerful M1 chip coupled with 8GB of RAM, the iPad Air 2022 is a mobile powerhouse equipped with the necessary firepower to handle anything that comes its way. So, rest assured, the slate is perfect for work.

To keep the price lower, Apple made some compromises. Therefore, the tablet comes with a 10.9-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels and only a 60Hz refresh rate. However, the screen is still ideal for enjoying your favorite TV shows during your downtime.

With great performance, a good display, and now a more budget-friendly price, the iPad Air 2022 is real value for money! But given that this sweet markdown probably has an expiration date, we suggest you act fast and snatch a brand new M1-powered iPad Air 2022 through this deal now while you can. After all, it will be a shame to miss out on scoring big savings on such an awesome device.
