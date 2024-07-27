iPad 9 slumps to a new low after record-shattering discount
While the iPad 9 is no longer a part of Apple's lineup, you can still get it through third-party retailers and it often makes it to their top-sellers lists. At the moment, the device is the cheapest it has ever been.
The 64GB iPad 9 retails for $329.99 but it's routinely discounted to $245. The only time it dropped below that was back in late 2023. Woot has now introduced a record-breaking deal, which knocks the iPad 9 down to its lowest price to date.
The Amazon-owned e-tailer has shaved $119 off the price of the 2021 iPad, bringing the price down to $210.
At the new price, this iPad is a better option than most top entry-level and mid-tier slates out there. As a proud owner of the iPad 9, I can tell you it looks way better than it looks in pictures.
More importantly, it never kicks any of my tabs out of memory, which is remarkable, considering I have a habit of having many tabs open at the same time on my devices.
The 10.2-inch screen might sound inadequate when you consider the fact that Apple's pricier slates are outfitted with 13-inch screens, but in my experience, the display is sufficiently large.
The A13 Bionic chip might be several generations old but it's still something of a beast, considering the device doesn't even so much as stutter when you are doing standard tablety stuff such as browsing the internet or watching recipe videos.
It might show its age when you try to play fast-paced games on it or make it run heavy apps, but that's not what this tablet is built for.
For everything else, this is a near-perfect tablet and the only gripe I have with it is that you can't set up multiple users on it. Unless you want a tablet that your whole family can use, the iPad 9 is a no-brainer right now.
