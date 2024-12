iOS more prone to attack than Android reveal analysts

iPhone 16

Funnily enough this isn’t the only way that Apple’s products are less secure than widely believed. While a higher number of phishing attempts isn't an indicator of the operating system’s security the fact that Apple may betray your privacy is. Apple tops the chart for companies that hand over user data to authorities.Nevertheless Apple devices most definitely also benefit from being such a closed ecosystem. But now that sideloading apps and third party alternatives have been allowed in the EU Apple argues that its users are at greater risk. Fortunately it’s quite easy to protect yourself from such attacks but people who don’t understand technology as well as enthusiasts may have their data stolen.Modern hacking attempts are becoming more and more fascinating. For example the Vision Pro had a unique security flaw that was just like something straight out of science fiction. But don’t let the increased rate of phishing attacks distract you from the fact that theis one of the best phones you can get today.