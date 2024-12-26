Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

iOS more prone to attack than Android reveal analysts

By
iOS Apple Android
Samsung Galaxy One UI 7 next to iPhone iOS
A massive analysis of hundreds of millions of devices has revealed that iOS is more prone to being targeted by malicious attackers than Android. While Apple’s products enjoy the public sentiment of being more secure it hasn’t stopped hackers from putting their sights on iOS.

The report reveals that 19 percent of enterprise iOS devices have been victim to at least one phishing attack during the analyzed time period compared to 10.9 percent of enterprise Android devices. While most phishing attacks remain simple attempts via email the phishing threat is growing as more and more attackers opt for cleverer ways of stealing people’s data.

Phishing attacks will also likely grow in complexity from now on out in my opinion. Access to even the most basic LLM (Large Language Model) AI will allow malicious agents to increase the rate of their attacks a hundred times over. Less tech savvy individuals are also much more likely to fall for phishing attacks if an AI is there to immediately respond to them.

Video Thumbnail
The iPhone 16 has just gotten iOS 18.2 with additional Apple Intelligence features. | Video credit — Apple

Funnily enough this isn’t the only way that Apple’s products are less secure than widely believed. While a higher number of phishing attempts isn't an indicator of the operating system’s security the fact that Apple may betray your privacy is. Apple tops the chart for companies that hand over user data to authorities.

Nevertheless Apple devices most definitely also benefit from being such a closed ecosystem. But now that sideloading apps and third party alternatives have been allowed in the EU Apple argues that its users are at greater risk. Fortunately it’s quite easy to protect yourself from such attacks but people who don’t understand technology as well as enthusiasts may have their data stolen.

Modern hacking attempts are becoming more and more fascinating. For example the Vision Pro had a unique security flaw that was just like something straight out of science fiction. But don’t let the increased rate of phishing attacks distract you from the fact that the iPhone 16 is one of the best phones you can get today.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

