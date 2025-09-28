I don't know what anything is called anymore
Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Qualcomm have all decided that this is the year to throw naming conventions out the window.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
When was the last time you saw a product's name, decided it sounded like your next purchase, and pulled the trigger? I can bet it happened all of zero times.
For some reason, chip producers, phone makers, and software developers all decided at once that this was the perfect year to rename their offerings.
For some reason, chip producers, phone makers, and software developers all decided at once that this was the perfect year to rename their offerings.
Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Qualcomm: What if we just ruin naming conventions this year?
Apple jumped from iOS 18 to iOS 26. Xiaomi announced the 17 series instead of the 16. OnePlus is skipping 14. And don't even get me started on Qualcomm.
I get it, all companies need to reinvent certain aspects every few years, and naming changes are an integral part of rebranding efforts.
What doesn't make sense is whimsical strategies. Xiaomi's strategy, if you can even call it one, is to follow Apple. It blatantly admitted that the sole reason it strayed from its usual naming convention is that it wanted its new phones to be viewed as direct iPhone 17 Pro rivals. Didn't we all learn in high school that sitting next to the cool kid doesn't make you one?
OnePlus is supposedly moving from 13 to 15 because the number 4 is considered bad luck in Chinese culture. Okay... but 13 was fine?
Qualcomm is perhaps the worst offender. Remember the Snapdragon 888 5G? Its follow-up was 2021's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Then came last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite. This year? Say hello to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
And if you think Qualcomm skipped a generation, that's so not true, according to the company.
The chip maker says that it adopted single-digit naming in 2021, and swears the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is the fifth chip in the series. Silly of you to even imply that it's not continuing with the same naming convention.
At least Apple's intention to align the software version numbers with the calendar year seems logical.
With my doomscrolling, my Kindle, and the giant screen in the living room already competing for my attention, it's not easy to keep track of multiple, and in most cases, unnecessary name changes every year.
And maybe I am supposed to have all those names at my fingertips at all times, and this blog post is another self-sabotaging move. Classic me.
The only case where it would make sense to deviate from a naming strategy is when a device is completely different from its predecessor. In those instances, it would be more prudent to discontinue the last-gen device, as Samsung did with the Note.
The smartphone market is fiercely competitive. While a giant like Apple can afford to confuse its customers with erratic naming, others might want to consider treading a little more carefully.
Keeping up with tech news is complicated as it is, even for a journalist. Companies are making it harder to keep track of new launches through capricious naming changes.
I get it, all companies need to reinvent certain aspects every few years, and naming changes are an integral part of rebranding efforts.
What doesn't make sense is whimsical strategies. Xiaomi's strategy, if you can even call it one, is to follow Apple. It blatantly admitted that the sole reason it strayed from its usual naming convention is that it wanted its new phones to be viewed as direct iPhone 17 Pro rivals. Didn't we all learn in high school that sitting next to the cool kid doesn't make you one?
Five years ago, we launched a high-end strategy to learn from our greatest opponents and firmly benchmark against the iPhone. So far, Apple is still excellent. Everyone has seen the success of the iPhone 17 series, but we are still very confident that we will face the iPhone in the same generation and level.
Xiaomi jumped from 16 to 17 because it wants to pitch its latest phones as iPhone 17 rivals. | Image Credit - Xiaomi
OnePlus is supposedly moving from 13 to 15 because the number 4 is considered bad luck in Chinese culture. Okay... but 13 was fine?
Qualcomm is perhaps the worst offender. Remember the Snapdragon 888 5G? Its follow-up was 2021's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Then came last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite. This year? Say hello to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
And if you think Qualcomm skipped a generation, that's so not true, according to the company.
Qualcomm put up a whole blog post to explain its confusing decision.
The chip maker says that it adopted single-digit naming in 2021, and swears the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is the fifth chip in the series. Silly of you to even imply that it's not continuing with the same naming convention.
At least Apple's intention to align the software version numbers with the calendar year seems logical.
With my doomscrolling, my Kindle, and the giant screen in the living room already competing for my attention, it's not easy to keep track of multiple, and in most cases, unnecessary name changes every year.
And maybe I am supposed to have all those names at my fingertips at all times, and this blog post is another self-sabotaging move. Classic me.
Recommended Stories
However, with a barrage of new launches every year across different devices and software categories, I really don't appreciate these erratic changes.
The only case where it would make sense to deviate from a naming strategy is when a device is completely different from its predecessor. In those instances, it would be more prudent to discontinue the last-gen device, as Samsung did with the Note.
The smartphone market is fiercely competitive. While a giant like Apple can afford to confuse its customers with erratic naming, others might want to consider treading a little more carefully.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: