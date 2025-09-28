Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

I don't know what anything is called anymore

Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Qualcomm have all decided that this is the year to throw naming conventions out the window.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Editorials Xiaomi OnePlus Qualcomm
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
ios-26 xiaomi-17 oneplus-15 Snapdragon 8 Elite gen 5
When was the last time you saw a product's name, decided it sounded like your next purchase, and pulled the trigger? I can bet it happened all of zero times.

For some reason, chip producers, phone makers, and software developers all decided at once that this was the perfect year to rename their offerings.

Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Qualcomm: What if we just ruin naming conventions this year?


Apple jumped from iOS 18 to iOS 26. Xiaomi announced the 17 series instead of the 16. OnePlus is skipping 14. And don't even get me started on Qualcomm.

Keeping up with tech news is complicated as it is, even for a journalist. Companies are making it harder to keep track of new launches through capricious naming changes.

I get it, all companies need to reinvent certain aspects every few years, and naming changes are an integral part of rebranding efforts.

What doesn't make sense is whimsical strategies. Xiaomi's strategy, if you can even call it one, is to follow Apple. It blatantly admitted that the sole reason it strayed from its usual naming convention is that it wanted its new phones to be viewed as direct iPhone 17 Pro rivals. Didn't we all learn in high school that sitting next to the cool kid doesn't make you one? 

Five years ago, we launched a high-end strategy to learn from our greatest opponents and firmly benchmark against the iPhone. So far, Apple is still excellent. Everyone has seen the success of the iPhone 17 series, but we are still very confident that we will face the iPhone in the same generation and level.
Lu Weibing, Xiaomi's partner and president, September 2025

ios-26 xiaomi-17 oneplus-15 Snapdragon 8 Elite gen 5
Xiaomi jumped from 16 to 17 because it wants to pitch its latest phones as iPhone 17 rivals. | Image Credit - Xiaomi


OnePlus is supposedly moving from 13 to 15 because the number 4 is considered bad luck in Chinese culture. Okay... but 13 was fine?

Qualcomm is perhaps the worst offender. Remember the Snapdragon 888 5G? Its follow-up was 2021's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Then came last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite. This year? Say hello to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Are you having a hard time keeping up with naming changes?

Vote View Result


And if you think Qualcomm skipped a generation, that's so not true, according to the company.



The chip maker says that it adopted single-digit naming in 2021, and swears the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is the fifth chip in the series. Silly of you to even imply that it's not continuing with the same naming convention.

At least Apple's intention to align the software version numbers with the calendar year seems logical.

With my doomscrolling, my Kindle, and the giant screen in the living room already competing for my attention, it's not easy to keep track of multiple, and in most cases, unnecessary name changes every year.

And maybe I am supposed to have all those names at my fingertips at all times, and this blog post is another self-sabotaging move. Classic me.

Recommended Stories

However, with a barrage of new launches every year across different devices and software categories, I really don't appreciate these erratic changes.

The only case where it would make sense to deviate from a naming strategy is when a device is completely different from its predecessor. In those instances, it would be more prudent to discontinue the last-gen device, as Samsung did with the Note.

The smartphone market is fiercely competitive. While a giant like Apple can afford to confuse its customers with erratic naming, others might want to consider treading a little more carefully. 

I don&#039;t know what anything is called anymore

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

I don't know what anything is called anymore

by Anam Hamid

Next two iOS updates are big news for Apple Intelligence

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo

by Abdullah Asim • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?
It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless