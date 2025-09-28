I don't know what anything is called anymore

OnePlus is supposedly moving from 13 to 15 because the number 4 is considered bad luck in Chinese culture. Okay... but 13 was fine?Qualcomm is perhaps the worst offender. Remember the Snapdragon 888 5G? Its follow-up was 2021's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Then came last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite. This year? Say hello to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Silly of you to even imply that it's not continuing with the same naming convention.

Classic me.

Recommended Stories

The chip maker says that it adopted single-digit naming in 2021, and swears the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is the fifth chip in the series.At least Apple's intention to align the software version numbers with the calendar year seems logical.With my doomscrolling, my Kindle, and the giant screen in the living room already competing for my attention, it's not easy to keep track of multiple, and in most cases, unnecessary name changes every year.And maybe I am supposed to have all those names at my fingertips at all times, and this blog post is another self-sabotaging move.However, with a barrage of new launches every year across different devices and software categories, I really don't appreciate these erratic changes.The only case where it would make sense to deviate from a naming strategy is when a device is completely different from its predecessor. In those instances, it would be more prudent to discontinue the last-gen device, as Samsung did with the Note.The smartphone market is fiercely competitive. While a giant like Apple can afford to confuse its customers with erratic naming, others might want to consider treading a little more carefully.