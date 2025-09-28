Home Discussions You are here Next two iOS updates are big news for Apple Intelligence General Abdullah Asim • Published: Sep 28, 2025, 5:18 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. NunoB512 Arena Master • 4d ago ... " If the next two iOS 26 updates do bring Apple Intelligence to the iPhone in China, then the company will finally be delivering on its most marketed feature for last year’s flagship phones." After all AI is important and it's not all about hardware upgrades, funny how the boat rocks to what is most convenient at the moment. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d ago ... Like PA said before even without ai in China 🇨🇳 apple is selling like crazy what does that tell you? Hardware is more important that software who cares about ai when apple just slapped the s25u with hardware. Now the time has come and apple is rolling out ai in China 🇨🇳. But guess what no price increase on hardware or ai unlike Samsung. #Just saying Like 1 Reactions All Quote notfair Arena Master • 4d ago ... this is ridiculous, apple should just avoid talking about AI, simply because THEY HAVE NOTHING at the moment. only rumors like, NEXT UPDATE WILL BE HUUUUUUUUUUUGE, update comes, nothing of substance. Probably apple will have a decent AI integration in the future, but that future is in the far away future Like 1 Reactions All Quote TheTomatoes Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... They're getting sued for lying to customers, they should shut up until their Gemini wrapper is ready. Like Reactions All Quote Phazonclash Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Always late to the party... Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 40m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
