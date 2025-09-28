Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Next two iOS updates are big news for Apple Intelligence

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 4d ago

" If the next two iOS 26 updates do bring Apple Intelligence to the iPhone in China, then the company will finally be delivering on its most marketed feature for last year’s flagship phones." After all AI is important and it's not all about hardware upgrades, funny how the boat rocks to what is most convenient at the moment.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d ago

Like PA said before even without ai in China 🇨🇳 apple is selling like crazy what does that tell you? Hardware is more important that software who cares about ai when apple just slapped the s25u with hardware. Now the time has come and apple is rolling out ai in China 🇨🇳. But guess what no price increase on hardware or ai unlike Samsung. #Just saying

notfair
notfair
Arena Master
• 4d ago

this is ridiculous, apple should just avoid talking about AI, simply because THEY HAVE NOTHING at the moment. only rumors like, NEXT UPDATE WILL BE HUUUUUUUUUUUGE, update comes, nothing of substance. Probably apple will have a decent AI integration in the future, but that future is in the far away future

TheTomatoes
TheTomatoes
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

They're getting sued for lying to customers, they should shut up until their Gemini wrapper is ready.

Phazonclash
Phazonclash
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Always late to the party...

