I don't know what anything is called anymore

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d ago
This year its crazy first Xiaomi copying apple straight up design and even the name then now samsung s26 is going to be a replica of the iphone lol can this get any better? I have to agree with what someone wrote few days ago just buy a iphone lol everyone is copying it soon every phone will look like a iphone.


nucnuc
nucnuc
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago
↵TuGa121 said: This year its crazy first Xiaomi copying apple straight up design and even the name then now samsung s26 is going to be a replica of the iphone lol can this get any better? I have to agree with what someone wrote few days ago just buy a iphone lol everyone is copying it soon every phone will look like a iphone.


No, Apple copied the Xiaomi Mi11 Ultra and Poco X6 Pro. Learn this now.

