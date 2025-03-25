Mockup of iOS 19 Messages app shows visible changes but nothing that will blow your mind
Up Next:
Earlier this month we passed along some changes that Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says will be coming to iOS 19 later this year. Gurman says that the update will make iOS 19 closer in design to visionOS used on the Vision Pro spatial computer. The update will also include updated icons, new system buttons, menus, apps, and windows. The connection with visionOS could lead iOS 19 to feature more rounded elements.
While we could see these redesigned rounder elements in iOS 19, all that talk about a redesigned OS appears to be overblown according to tech content creator Jon Prosser. Prosser recently shared a mockup of the Messages app for iOS 19 and the biggest change is the round "bubbles" that encircle the back arrow on the top left and the FaceTime/Share Screen menu icon on the top right of the screen when running the app.
Other visible changes include softer, rounded corners for the word suggestions on the top of the QWERTY and the keys of the keyboard. You might remember that Prosser showed off a mockup of the iOS 19 Camera app back in January. The menus do look like they were created for visionOS and include translucent elements for the camera controls. Apple is reportedly making these changes as a way to spark sales of its most important product which remains the iPhone.
This mockup of the Messages app in iOS 19 has some visible if not spectacular changes. | Image credit-Genius Bar Podcast
You can expect the stable version of iOS 19 to be released in September, around the time that the tech giant releases the iPhone 17 series. Those who enjoy installing beta iOS software on their iPhones should be able to do so following day one of the 2025 WWDC event this coming June 9th. Just keep in mind that if Prosser's source is right on, iOS 19 is not going to be the game-changing update that you might have been looking forward to.
Mockup of the iOS 19 Camera app. | Image credit-FPT
What iOS 19 will do is take some of the best designs of visionOS and look to create a consistent theme with some connections that reach out across all of Apple's operating systems. While Gurman called iOS 19 the "most significant update" to iOS in years, this doesn't necessarily look to be a totally accurate assessment of iOS 19 according to Prosser. It's too early to say that someone is right and someone is wrong. Let's just say that for now let's hope that Apple doesn't follow through on its underwhelming release of Apple Intelligence with an iOS 19 shakeup that barely moves the needle.
Things that are NOT allowed: