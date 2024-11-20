With the stable version of iOS 18.2 getting closer, Apple releases iOS 18.2 beta 4





Apple Intelligence with the iOS 18 .1 beta and the stable version of the same release. The iOS 18 .2 beta includes ChatGPT integration with Siri. If you ask Siri a question that the digital assistant can't answer, you will see a box at the top of your screen asking if it is okay for the assistant to use ChatGPT to send you a response. The other option is for Siri to scour the web for an answer. Apple started releasingwith the.1 beta and the stable version of the same release. The.2 beta includes ChatGPT integration with Siri. If you ask Siri a question that the digital assistant can't answer, you will see a box at the top of your screen asking if it is okay for the assistant to use ChatGPT to send you a response. The other option is for Siri to scour the web for an answer.









Also part of the iOS 18 .2 beta is the Image Playground which allows you to create images in one of two different styles, animation or illustration. Type in a description of the image you want to create and the Image Playground will create it. At this stage, I've found this to be underwhelming considering what you can do with other AI image generators. The other major part of Apple Intelligence found in the iOS 18 .2 beta is Genmoji.









Unlike the Image Playground, I've found Genmoji much more fun to use. Type in the description of an emoji you want to use (for example, a Squirrel eating a birthday cake) and you can add it to a text or save it as a sticker.









If you have an iPhone 16 series handset, Visual Intelligence is similar to Google Lens as you can take a photo and through the Camera Control, you can learn more information about the item you've photographed. Speaking of the Camera Control, the previous beta release added a new feature allowing users to open the Camera app even if their display is off. And if you tap on a video in the Photos app, it will no longer zoom in and out automatically.





Recommended Stories