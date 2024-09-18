iOS 18 unlocks faster smart homes with direct Thread control
Apple has quietly rolled out a significant update in iOS 18 that's set to make your smart home experience even smoother. Select iPhones, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the entire iPhone 16 lineup, can now directly control Thread-enabled smart home devices. This eliminates the need for a middleman (border router), resulting in faster and more responsive smart home controls.
Although other Apple products like recent Macs and iPads also have Thread radios, they haven't been activated yet. Apple's compatibility list currently doesn't include these devices.
Furthermore, the Thread standard itself has recently been upgraded to version 1.4. This upgrade brings improvements in implementation, troubleshooting, and overall performance, further enhancing the Thread experience.
If you own an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can update to iOS 18 now and enjoy the benefits of direct Thread control with your compatible smart home accessories.
From a personal perspective, this update is exciting. As someone who enjoys the convenience of a smart home, I'm always looking for ways to make it even more seamless and responsive. The ability to control my Thread devices directly from my phone, without any lag or additional steps, is a definite plus. It's also encouraging to see Apple continuing to invest in and improve the Thread standard, which holds a lot of promise for the future of the smart home.
Thread is a new smart home connectivity standard gaining popularity due to its low power consumption and fast speeds. It offers an alternative to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee. Previously, even though some iPhones had built-in Thread radios, they still relied on border routers (like Apple TV or HomePod) to communicate with Thread devices. This added an extra step, potentially slowing down commands.
With iOS 18, Apple has bypassed this limitation, allowing direct communication between compatible iPhones and Thread devices. This promises quicker response times and a more user-friendly experience for those with Thread-enabled smart homes.
Select Eve smart plugs now work on iOS 18 devices without the need for a home hub. | Image credit — Eve
Things that are NOT allowed: