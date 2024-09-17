Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

iOS 18 brings exciting new features to Apple Maps for adventure seekers

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Apps
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Three iPhones displaying Apple Maps on their screens, arranged on a white background.
Apple has just rolled out iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and watchOS 11, and with these updates, Apple Maps is getting a bunch of new features to make exploring and discovering favorite spots even better.

Apple Maps launches new ways to navigate and explore the world


Now, users can explore thousands of hiking trails across US national parks, from Acadia in Maine to Yosemite in California and Denali in Alaska, right on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

To help you pick the perfect hike, you can sort trails by type, length, and elevation and follow turn-by-turn directions to stay on track. You can even download trails to use offline and sync them to your Apple Watch. Plus, Apple Maps now features shuttle schedules for some parks, like Bryce Canyon and Sequoia.


You can explore a vast selection of hikes in US national parks right from your iPhone. | Image credit – Apple

You can now also access topographic maps for the US and Japan on your iPhone and Apple Watch, which showcase intricate details like contour lines and trail information.

Apple Maps is the best way to navigate and explore the world, and we’re excited to make that experience even better for our users with today’s updates. Maps makes it easy and enjoyable to plan any journey, with beautiful, detailed, and useful features that only Apple can deliver.

– Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, September 2024

Moreover, for the first time ever, you can create and save custom hiking and walking routes, no matter where you are. Whether plotting a scenic stroll through a new city or planning a trek through a nearby nature reserve, you can tailor your route to your liking. Plus, once you sync these routes to your Apple Watch, you can access them even if you’re off the grid, away from cell service or Wi-Fi.


On top of that, with the new Places Library on your iPhone and iPad, you can save all kinds of locations – from curated Maps Guides and national park hikes to your custom routes – and even jot down personal notes about each one.

On your iPhone, you can now save places in a brand-new Places Library. | Image credit – Apple

The search experience has also been upgraded, letting you quickly find and compare places. From the search page, you can browse through photos, ratings, and price levels. Plus, the revamped “Search here” button simplifies exploring a specific area for nearby gems like restaurants and coffee shops.
 
In my opinion, all these new features really boost the user experience on the app, especially the ability to create custom hiking and walking routes. And I think it’s great to see Apple stepping up its game with Maps, especially considering the stiff competition from Google Maps and Waze.

Pre-order iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon with Boost Mobile

Go Pro Max this fall with style and choose the supreme iPhone 16 Pro Max. The latest ultra-premium iOS smartphone is available for pre-order at Amazon with Boost Mobile. The device sells for under $1 with Boost Mobile, plan and activation required ($70.55/mo).
$1200 off (100%)
Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon with Boost Mobile

The latest AI-enhanced iPhone 16 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon with Boost Mobile. The smartphone arrives for less than $1, provided that you pick a wireless service plan by Boost Mobile ($65/mo) and activate your device.
$1000 off (100%)
Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order iPhone 16 at Amazon with Boost Mobile

Pre-order the iPhone 16 and experience Apple Intelligence and get things done effortlessly. The smartphone is available for pre-order at Amazon with Boost Mobile for 100% off. You have to pick a Boost Mobile wireless plan ($65/mo). The deal requires activation.
$830 off (100%)
Pre-order at Amazon
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)

Latest News

Peak Apple stubbornness: iPhone 16 almost has Touch ID but Cupertino refuses to make it happen
Peak Apple stubbornness: iPhone 16 almost has Touch ID but Cupertino refuses to make it happen
The Moto G 5G (2023) remains the budget phone to go for at its current discount
The Moto G 5G (2023) remains the budget phone to go for at its current discount
The Pixel 7 Pro gets even heftier 56% discount on Amazon — act fast and save now
The Pixel 7 Pro gets even heftier 56% discount on Amazon — act fast and save now
The Galaxy S25 Plus may come without a surplus battery capacity
The Galaxy S25 Plus may come without a surplus battery capacity
With iOS 18, you'll now know if your iPhone battery charger is too slow
With iOS 18, you'll now know if your iPhone battery charger is too slow
PUBG Mobile announces Indian Motorcycle collaboration, adds two bikes to the game
PUBG Mobile announces Indian Motorcycle collaboration, adds two bikes to the game
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless