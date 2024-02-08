iOS 17.3.1 is released to exterminate iPhone bugs including one that Apple singled out
Apple today released iOS 17.3.1, a minor update that exterminates bugs on your eligible iPhone model. The one bug that Apple mentions is one that could cause text to "unexpectedly duplicate or overlap while typing." The update weighs in at 298.2MB for my iPhone 15 Pro Max and you can install it on your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update and following directions.
More sensitive actions, such as changing your Apple ID password, changing your phone's passcode, resetting Face ID, and disabling the Find My app will require a one-hour pause to complete. And even then, you will need to use Face ID or Touch ID to verify your identity. The hour delay gives you enough time to notice that your iPhone has been stolen and to report the theft to Apple.
Criminals have turned the act of taking over ownership of a stolen iPhone into a science and it has become very lucrative for them. Installing iOS 17.3 is not enough to protect you until you enable the feature. After installing the iOS 17.3 update, immediately go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and tap in your passcode. Scroll down to Stolen Device Protection and tap on the blue line that says "Turn On Protection" to enable the feature.
Early next month, iOS 17.4 will arrive bringing huge changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store if you live in the EU. The iOS 17.4 update will also allow iPhone owners to have the Stolen Device Protection feature working at all times. Currently, it can be set to work when the phone is at an unfamiliar location, or it can be disabled. Considering how serious the criminals stealing Phones are and how they can wipe out your financial accounts in a heartbeat, having the feature set to work at all locations at all times is probably a good thing to do.
The iOS 17.3.1 update arrived 17 days after Apple dropped iOS 17.3 which featured the important Stolen Device Protection feature. With this feature enabled, certain tasks such as applying for an Apple Card will require the use of Face ID or Touch ID to verify your identity.
More sensitive actions, such as changing your Apple ID password, changing your phone's passcode, resetting Face ID, and disabling the Find My app will require a one-hour pause to complete. And even then, you will need to use Face ID or Touch ID to verify your identity. The hour delay gives you enough time to notice that your iPhone has been stolen and to report the theft to Apple.
Apple releases iOS 17.3.1 to exterminate bugs
Criminals have turned the act of taking over ownership of a stolen iPhone into a science and it has become very lucrative for them. Installing iOS 17.3 is not enough to protect you until you enable the feature. After installing the iOS 17.3 update, immediately go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and tap in your passcode. Scroll down to Stolen Device Protection and tap on the blue line that says "Turn On Protection" to enable the feature.
Early next month, iOS 17.4 will arrive bringing huge changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store if you live in the EU. The iOS 17.4 update will also allow iPhone owners to have the Stolen Device Protection feature working at all times. Currently, it can be set to work when the phone is at an unfamiliar location, or it can be disabled. Considering how serious the criminals stealing Phones are and how they can wipe out your financial accounts in a heartbeat, having the feature set to work at all locations at all times is probably a good thing to do.
Things that are NOT allowed: