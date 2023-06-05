The iOS 17 Public Beta will be headed to an iPhone near you really soon
WWDC — the Worldwide Developers Conference — of 2023 is finally live! And, of course, Apple is taking part and bringing a slew of hot new announcements live on the spot. Naturally, we’re thrilled to hear more about Apple’s mixed reality headset, but a brand new version of iOS is always exciting!
We were talking about what to expect from Apple during WWDC for a while now and while we were pretty much certain that the Big A will unveil iOS 17 during the event. That being said, we were only hopeful regarding the announcement of a public beta.
For the record, iOS 16 was announced on June 6th at WWDC too. The operating system was available to developers straight away, but it took until July 11th for regular users to get access. Ever since then, Apple has reported that 81% of iPhones are running iOS 16. And sure — that is impressive, but it also means that a lot of iPhone users are ready for another upgrade!
iOS 17 holds quite a bit of noteworthy changes and additions. Among them are reworked versions of first-party apps like iMessage or Apple Music, a new Journal app, more Dynamic Island utilities and new accessibility features.
And just in case you’ve gotten rusty on your knowledge of how to join the iOS Beta, you can check out this nifty guide from Apple’s support website. After all the preparations have been taken care of, all that remains is to wait out for the Beta to become available to users in your region.
And history seems to be repeating itself in 2023! The iOS 17 developer Beta begins today, with a public release becoming available later on in July of 2023. While the final release date for the wide audience hasn’t been specified yet, Apple has confirmed that it will happen sometime during the fall season.
The Public Beta announcement period, as seen on Apple's live stream from June of 2023.
If you are excited about joining the iOS 17 public beta, when it becomes available, then you should be ready to do so as long as you are running the latest version of iOS on any of the following iPhones:
- XS, XS Max
- XR
- A member of the iPhone 11 family
- Any of the iPhone 12 models
- An iPhone 13 or one of its other variants
- The iPhone 14 or its Plus, Pro or Pro Max versions
