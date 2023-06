The iOS 17 Public Beta will be headed to an iPhone near you really soon

XS, XS Max

XR

A member of the iPhone 11 family

Any of the iPhone 12 models

An iPhone 13 or one of its other variants

The iPhone 14 or its Plus, Pro or Pro Max versions

iOS 17 holds quite a bit of noteworthy changes and additions. Among them are reworked versions of first-party apps like iMessage or Apple Music, a new Journal app, more Dynamic Island utilities and new accessibility features.If you are excited about joining the iOS 17 public beta, when it becomes available, then you should be ready to do so as long as you are running the latest version of iOS on any of the following iPhones:And just in case you’ve gotten rusty on your knowledge of how to join the iOS Beta , you can check out this nifty guide from Apple’s support website. After all the preparations have been taken care of, all that remains is to wait out for the Beta to become available to users in your region.