Dear diary: Apple going teen with new iOS 17 Journal app that may look like this





improve mental and physical well-being ," as it says in the app's description.

According to the Wall Street Journal , Apple would be poaching most of the Day One features and make them available via its own Journal app in order to "improve mental and physical well-being," as it says in the app's description.

Those with iOS 17 on their iPhone will be able to track what's happening throughout their days via the Journal app, while the information will stay securely planted on the device only. Notation of passing thoughts or workout sessions recordings will meet Apple's own take on keeping a diary.





For instance, a feature called All Day People Discovery will report on the people one meets in close proximity during their day with a distinction between friends or mere coworkers. Apple will also be able to tell you whether you spent more of your time at home or elsewhere in any given day, then compare those to your statistical averages to point out things out of the ordinary.





To do all this day tracking, Apple will rely on a combination of user and sensor input, as well as build out a more comprehensive picture of your habits or moods based on information it already has access to, like calls and messages.





It could turn our to be an interesting addition to daily life with an iPhone, making Apple's bread-and-butter handset even more addictive by creating dependencies. In a not-so-extreme scenario, Apple is simply poaching what it sees as a successful service and offering it free of charge as part of an iOS 17 system integration.





It has done so many times in the past, much to the chagrin of third-party app developers, but the founder of the Day One app maintains a positive outlook, saying that if Apple launches its Journal app, Day One simply has to be better and offer more features to keep its $35 annual subscription users happy.