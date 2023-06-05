Tons of new iMessage features are coming to your iPhone with iOS 17!

Neat!

You set a Check-in to go off in one of your iMessage chat The feature automatically detects when you’ve gotten home When it does that, it informs all recipients that you’ve gotten home safely













iMessage supports apps too. In the past, they used to take up space on the UI, which made it feel cluttered. Now, all of them will be tucked-away in their very own menu, positioned to the left and presented as a Plus icon.



Once tapped, the Icon will expand to reveal a list. Up the top of the list will be your most-used iMessage apps, while later on, you’ll be able to view all of your other apps.



Now, we’ve reached the Stickers portion! This feature is impressive, as it allows you to really customize your chats. So what’s new? Well, all emojis are finally stickers too. Not only that, but you can now create custom stickers from any of your photos.













The cool thing about this update is that the feature automatically detects which object you’d like to create a sticker out of. And this also extends to live photos, which in turn create animated, live stickers.



Oh, and if you are into TCGs or nostalgic for retro stickers, then knowing that your favorite ones can now have a foil texture applied on top will probably make you extra-happy. And yes, it does react to you tilting your iPhone. And totally: it is radical!













Lastly, Apple announced that stickers will be made available for third-party apps too, so it’ll be interesting to see how that works out. It’d be cool to have these on Instagram, right? But before that happens, we’d love to test how accurate the automatic cutout is, as it seems to be fueled by AI.



And this is about everything new that is coming to iMessage with iOS 17 ! All of these sound fun to try, so we can't wait to hear about when the update will be available to users.