iOS 17 drives a woman nuts, people can’t even call her name out loud – meet Siri from Edinburgh
Back in 2014, when iOS 8 introduced “Hey, Siri”, half the world was in awe; millions were mumbling the magic words to summon the virtual assistant in iPhone.
Since then, a woman by the name of Siri Price (living in Scotland) has had her friends and clients learn not to say “Hey” when greeting her (via AppleInsider). This isn’t nearly as bad as things have gotten today, now that the iOS 17 update is available. Apart from the now-resolved heating issue (and many cool features), the new iOS introduced the option to summon the iPhone’s digital assistant simply by saying “Siri”, instead of “Hey, Siri”.
Correct, nowadays Siri can’t even have her name said out loud because iPhones around get triggered and begin to bee-beep. The funny thing is, that Siri Price works as a personal trainer, not exactly a detached home-office type.
Siri recalls her 2014 “Hey, Siri” period, where she learned to live her life without enjoying the “Hey” greeting – but at least she kept her name intact: "I work in a gym with a lot of people around," she told UK’s The Sun, "so everyone learned quite quickly not to say 'Hey' when they greet me or there would be a lot of bleeping going on. It was annoying but manageable."
Her boyfriend, who has an iPhone, got the iOS 17 update and every time he spoke to her, his phone would wake, triggered by her name. On a side note, we can offer three solutions to “the boyfriend situation”:
The problem, of course, is much bigger than that. Even if they ditched the Apple phones at home or never utter her name out loud, Siri still has to meet other people. So, the most natural thing to do is to change her name. After all, why not? Technology gives… technology takes.
"My workmates had to sit down and think of a workaround," she continued, "because people's phones have been going off non-stop." Her solution has been to have people call her "Siz" instead.
Since then, a woman by the name of Siri Price (living in Scotland) has had her friends and clients learn not to say “Hey” when greeting her (via AppleInsider). This isn’t nearly as bad as things have gotten today, now that the iOS 17 update is available. Apart from the now-resolved heating issue (and many cool features), the new iOS introduced the option to summon the iPhone’s digital assistant simply by saying “Siri”, instead of “Hey, Siri”.
Can you take a wild guess where we’re headed?
Correct, nowadays Siri can’t even have her name said out loud because iPhones around get triggered and begin to bee-beep. The funny thing is, that Siri Price works as a personal trainer, not exactly a detached home-office type.
Siri recalls her 2014 “Hey, Siri” period, where she learned to live her life without enjoying the “Hey” greeting – but at least she kept her name intact: "I work in a gym with a lot of people around," she told UK’s The Sun, "so everyone learned quite quickly not to say 'Hey' when they greet me or there would be a lot of bleeping going on. It was annoying but manageable."
"Now people can't even say my name," Siri Price comments on the iOS 17 change. "I'm absolutely fuming."
Her boyfriend, who has an iPhone, got the iOS 17 update and every time he spoke to her, his phone would wake, triggered by her name. On a side note, we can offer three solutions to “the boyfriend situation”:
- Siri (Price) can buy her beloved one a OnePlus device, for example;
- The boyfriend can start calling Siri not by her name, but by “baby”, “dear”, “love”, and many more;
- Finally, he can choose to turn Siri’s voice triggers off.
The problem, of course, is much bigger than that. Even if they ditched the Apple phones at home or never utter her name out loud, Siri still has to meet other people. So, the most natural thing to do is to change her name. After all, why not? Technology gives… technology takes.
"My workmates had to sit down and think of a workaround," she continued, "because people's phones have been going off non-stop." Her solution has been to have people call her "Siz" instead.
Things that are NOT allowed: