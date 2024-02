When it comes to iOS 17, iPhone users are not in such a rush to press the "Update" button

66% of all active iPhones that did business in the App Store this past Sunday, regardless of how old they were, had an iOS 17 build downloaded on the device. On 23% of these devices, iOS 16 was running the show, and 11% were using an iOS build older than iOS 16 . 66% of all active iPhones that did business in the App Store this past Sunday, regardless of how old they were, had anbuild downloaded on the device. On 23% of these devices,was running the show, and 11% were using an iOS build older than





iOS 16 indicating that there has been a slowdown in the adoption rate of the latest iPhone operating system by iPhone users. Apple released iOS 17 this past September and iOS 17 .4 is expected to be released during the first week of March Last year at this time, 81% of iPhone models introduced in the last four years were runningindicating that there has been a slowdown in the adoption rate of the latest iPhone operating system by iPhone users. Apple releasedthis past September and the latest stable version, iOS 17.3, was released last month .4 is expected to be released during the first week of March containing huge changes for those living in one of the 27 EU member states









As for iPadOS, 61% of all iPad tablets introduced in the last four years that transacted in the App Store last Sunday were running iPadOS 17 while 29% of such iPads were running iPadOS 16. 10% were relying on iPadOS 15 or older. Looking at all active iPad models that completed a transaction in the App Store last Sunday, 53% of those tablets had iPadOS 17 installed. iPadOS 16 powered 29% of such iPads while the remaining 18% had iPadOS 15 or older running the show.









Last February, 53% of iPad models introduced in the last four years were running iPadOS 16 which means that unlike iOS 17 , adoption of iPadOS 17 has been better than the rate seen last year.